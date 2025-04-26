210.6 - 'beta' branch
-
Particle effects now respect visibility and won't render on top of objects that stand over them.
-
Improved performance when many particle effects were active onscreen.
-
Improved performance when the you hold a light source at night.
-
Improved performance when you move.
-
Increased the render layer of the still chime.
-
Fixed a bug that caused important items to be traded or stored when toggling all items to trade.
-
Fixed a visual bug in the popup frame decoration.
-
Fixed a bug that caused you to have multiple primary limbs if you regenerated a previously dismembered primary limb.
-
Fixed a bug that caused 3D cobblers to ignore walls of the same type, even if they were visually different.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the poisoned effect to sometimes ignore immunity.
-
Fixed a bug on the Windows build that caused prompts for opening Player.log to instead open an unrelated folder.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the mod manager to close after a popup was dismissed.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the mod manager to still receive key input while a popup was displayed.
Changed depots in beta branch