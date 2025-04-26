210.6 - 'beta' branch

Particle effects now respect visibility and won't render on top of objects that stand over them.

Improved performance when many particle effects were active onscreen.

Improved performance when the you hold a light source at night.

Improved performance when you move.

Increased the render layer of the still chime.

Fixed a bug that caused important items to be traded or stored when toggling all items to trade.

Fixed a visual bug in the popup frame decoration.

Fixed a bug that caused you to have multiple primary limbs if you regenerated a previously dismembered primary limb.

Fixed a bug that caused 3D cobblers to ignore walls of the same type, even if they were visually different.

Fixed a bug that caused the poisoned effect to sometimes ignore immunity.

Fixed a bug on the Windows build that caused prompts for opening Player.log to instead open an unrelated folder.

Fixed a bug that caused the mod manager to close after a popup was dismissed.