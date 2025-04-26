 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18246434 Edited 26 April 2025 – 01:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

210.6 - 'beta' branch

  • Particle effects now respect visibility and won't render on top of objects that stand over them.

  • Improved performance when many particle effects were active onscreen.

  • Improved performance when the you hold a light source at night.

  • Improved performance when you move.

  • Increased the render layer of the still chime.

  • Fixed a bug that caused important items to be traded or stored when toggling all items to trade.

  • Fixed a visual bug in the popup frame decoration.

  • Fixed a bug that caused you to have multiple primary limbs if you regenerated a previously dismembered primary limb.

  • Fixed a bug that caused 3D cobblers to ignore walls of the same type, even if they were visually different.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the poisoned effect to sometimes ignore immunity.

  • Fixed a bug on the Windows build that caused prompts for opening Player.log to instead open an unrelated folder.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the mod manager to close after a popup was dismissed.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the mod manager to still receive key input while a popup was displayed.

Changed depots in beta branch

Build 18246434
Windows Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
macOS Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Linux Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
