PC Master Aim v1.1 has officially launched with some major improvements and new features that will enhance your crosshair customization experience! Here’s a breakdown of what's included:

1. Complete Design Page Overhaul

The design page has undergone a full transformation, now featuring two sections. The base layer is split into fully customizable lines, center dot, and outlines, alongside the original pixel drawer. Everything you need is now in one place for easier navigation.

2. Hotkeys for Crosshair Adjustments

I’ve added hotkeys that let you toggle the visibility, the size, position, glow, and rotation of your crosshair with ease. Customize on the fly without needing to navigate through menus., Just press a key!

3. Saved Customization Settings

Your customization settings are now saved, so you won’t have to reset them every time you open the app. Once you adjust your crosshair, it’s good to go for your next session.

4. Quality of Life Improvements

This update includes a range of quality of life upgrades:

Expanded Size Range: Adjust your crosshair to a wider range of sizes for more flexibility.

Improved Fonts: Enjoy a cleaner, more readable font throughout the app.

Background Fixes: The hexagon patterns in the background have been fixed for a smoother visual experience.

5. Bug Fixes

Minor bugs have been resolved, including the issue where the browse icon was not illuminating correctly, ensuring a more stable experience.

And there's much more on the horizon! Stay tuned for future updates and new features coming soon.