New dresses and one pieces are now available at Marion's

The Wardrobe - A new item you can craft that stores up to 100 pages of clothing items! It can be differentiated from the decorative wardrobes by the floating star above it.

New Map app! Click it to zoom in and see more of the map.

Fix for fashion minigame bug where the clothing screen would randomly close - this actually took me an entire 2 days to figure out

Better planet rating function to calculate furniture

Planet color adjustments