 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18246358 Edited 26 April 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New dresses and one pieces are now available at Marion's

  • The Wardrobe - A new item you can craft that stores up to 100 pages of clothing items! It can be differentiated from the decorative wardrobes by the floating star above it.

  • New Map app! Click it to zoom in and see more of the map.

  • Fix for fashion minigame bug where the clothing screen would randomly close - this actually took me an entire 2 days to figure out

  • Better planet rating function to calculate furniture

  • Planet color adjustments

  • Fix for some players being able to trigger the encounter twice by pressing interact really fast

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2012391
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2012392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link