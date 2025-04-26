-
New dresses and one pieces are now available at Marion's
-
The Wardrobe - A new item you can craft that stores up to 100 pages of clothing items! It can be differentiated from the decorative wardrobes by the floating star above it.
-
New Map app! Click it to zoom in and see more of the map.
-
Fix for fashion minigame bug where the clothing screen would randomly close - this actually took me an entire 2 days to figure out
-
Better planet rating function to calculate furniture
-
Planet color adjustments
-
Fix for some players being able to trigger the encounter twice by pressing interact really fast
Patch 4/25 - Dresses Update!
