Changelog
New Graphics Settings!
Three new render settings
Dither Effect
CRT Effect
Vertex Jitter
Balance
Disks no longer are carried over when reviving through Anomalous Bonds.
Only Climbing debuff reduced from -75% to -60%
Funny vent? Piton Provided.
You can no longer stunlock Teeth by spamming your hammer.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Metabolic Stasis not providing the buff time increase
Fixed uncommon deload of the level after Delta Labs lobby.
Fixed breaking hand grip letting a player pick up two items on one hand.
Made the handhold-grab more aggressive, forcing it to check backfaces. Should make some speedy hangs more reliable.
Turrets (hopefully) won’t sink into the ground anymore in hard mode.
Some pipeworks exits are now easier to get into, adjusted collision geo.
Pipe Grubs in Deep Storage are now no longer clipping below the floor.
Buttons on the Service Elevator now have proper collision.
