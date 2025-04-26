 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18246353 Edited 26 April 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Graphics Settings!

Three new render settings

  • Dither Effect

  • CRT Effect

  • Vertex Jitter

Balance

  • Disks no longer are carried over when reviving through Anomalous Bonds.

  • Only Climbing debuff reduced from -75% to -60%

  • Funny vent? Piton Provided.

  • You can no longer stunlock Teeth by spamming your hammer.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Metabolic Stasis not providing the buff time increase

  • Fixed uncommon deload of the level after Delta Labs lobby.

  • Fixed breaking hand grip letting a player pick up two items on one hand.

  • Made the handhold-grab more aggressive, forcing it to check backfaces. Should make some speedy hangs more reliable.

  • Turrets (hopefully) won’t sink into the ground anymore in hard mode.

  • Some pipeworks exits are now easier to get into, adjusted collision geo.

  • Pipe Grubs in Deep Storage are now no longer clipping below the floor.

  • Buttons on the Service Elevator now have proper collision.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3195791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link