Three new render settings

You can no longer stunlock Teeth by spamming your hammer.

Only Climbing debuff reduced from -75% to -60%

Disks no longer are carried over when reviving through Anomalous Bonds.

Fixed Metabolic Stasis not providing the buff time increase

Fixed uncommon deload of the level after Delta Labs lobby.

Fixed breaking hand grip letting a player pick up two items on one hand.

Made the handhold-grab more aggressive, forcing it to check backfaces. Should make some speedy hangs more reliable.

Turrets (hopefully) won’t sink into the ground anymore in hard mode.

Some pipeworks exits are now easier to get into, adjusted collision geo.

Pipe Grubs in Deep Storage are now no longer clipping below the floor.