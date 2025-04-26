Hello everyone!

Hope you're doing well.

Today's highlights are:

Map Expansion:

4 new areas have been added to the map.

These areas can be reached through the old pine areas, or by climbing from Greenfalls and Secret Grove. They feature a new river location (the southern rapids) which counts as an acidic river and is great for fishing trout, and a new Shrine, called the Wind Pine.

Next week we will be expanding these areas further and adding a new animal to them! Can you guess which?

Wind Spirits:

With the addition of the wind Shrine, players will now be able to get Wind spirits. These spirits increase your alertness, help you dodge and help you recover stamina faster.

The wind shrine was supposed to be more complex (requiring you to climb to use it) but it was a bit buggy and we decided to push a simplified version of it. You should get the proper one next week once we've had more time to work on it. :)

Weapon Enchantments:

Weapons and arrows can now be enchanted with spirits to improve their effectiveness in combat. Different spirits will give you different bonuses. If you enchant an arrow with a wind spirit for example, it will be more likely to hit its target, while a wolf spirit might help an arrow pierce its target better.

Be warned though, weapon enchantments will only grant you combat bonuses, and not the usual practical passives.

Version EA_0.37 and Hotfixes since the last Announcement:

Fixed a bug which caused Springberry Syrup to turn into Birch Wine.

Fixed a bug which prevented making another ice hole if an old one disappeared.

Tweaked the requirements Water Spirit Summonings so they match the Storage Pot capacity.

Poor Quality Leather Tunic, Leather Trousers and Fur Coat no longer give negative wellbeing.

Added Dry Needles to the game. You get them by waiting for fresh needles to dry.

Animals now properly visit the location between the Shady Grove and Deer Grove

4 new Pine New Areas in north part of the map: High Grove, Mountain Grove, Cliff Thicket and Southern Rapids

Changed the location of Wind Grove, High Grove its in its location and Wind Grove is now one location to the North

New Spirit Shrine: Wind Pine with Wind Blessings, Enchantments and Summoning availables.

Spirit now improve the combat values of the weapons they have enchanted.

Some Spirit Enchants now repair the durability of an item they are enchanted on a bit.

Sealing and unsealing the Fermentation Bin no longer pushes items out.

Fixed the blueprint issue which prevented funnel traps from being built.

Dried nettles now take much longer to spoil.

More Water types can now be used to make Tanning Water.

Funnel Trap Blueprint fix.

Fishing out a Minnow no longer displays "No Luck..."

Placed Clay storage Pots now cool down properly.

Fixed a bug which caused Salves and Ointments to lose their spoilage faster when stored inside Storage Containers.

Added sugar saturation to the saturations tab.

Fixed a bug which sometimes prevented sap and must from turning into a Syrup.

Fishing Bait now shows proper message when it spoils.

Fixed a bug which prevented the Boar Female to progress the first stage of its pregnancy while the player was away.

Added a fix so that old saves get a fish population boost to compensate for their rivers being empty.

Extinguished Fireplace now accepts Cold Resin.

That's all for now!

See you next week with more new content!

Reminder: All fixes and new content are added to the public beta branch first.

If you want to access them you can find the instructions on the link below. Be warned though, things are less stable there! :)

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2868860/discussions/0/600774299444324511/