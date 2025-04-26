 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18246257
Fellow Mixonauts! The tutorials now should be loading consistently now.

  • Fixed issue where layers changing were making tutorials not display their initial nodes. Special thanks to Josy on Discord for being able to find a consistent repro for this!!

  • Fixed issues where colors from colorizer nodes stick outside of the mix.

  • Moved the galaxy and HQ buttons to the upper right so folks stop accidentally hitting that button when trying to add nodes. (I even found myself confused by it)

  • Made the Galaxy Map, HQ, and Mix buttons have the words on them for now until I can figure out better icons for them.

There is still a known issue where players who are using dropbox for their documents folder are having issues playing the game. I am still investigating this issue as its tricky to get a solid repro on my end. If anyone else has had this issue and has any tips, I'd greatly appreciated it!

MOVING FORWARD.
I am now starting the engine upgrade to unreal 5.5 and integrating the latest Voxel Plugin. This may take a few weeks to fully work in so updates for awhile will be less frequent.

Feel free to join the discord or open a steam discussion if you have questions or feedback.
Thanks for the patience and support as always!

