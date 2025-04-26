Fellow Mixonauts! The tutorials now should be loading consistently now.

Fixed issue where layers changing were making tutorials not display their initial nodes. Special thanks to Josy on Discord for being able to find a consistent repro for this!!

Fixed issues where colors from colorizer nodes stick outside of the mix.

Moved the galaxy and HQ buttons to the upper right so folks stop accidentally hitting that button when trying to add nodes. (I even found myself confused by it)

Made the Galaxy Map, HQ, and Mix buttons have the words on them for now until I can figure out better icons for them.

There is still a known issue where players who are using dropbox for their documents folder are having issues playing the game. I am still investigating this issue as its tricky to get a solid repro on my end. If anyone else has had this issue and has any tips, I'd greatly appreciated it!

MOVING FORWARD.

I am now starting the engine upgrade to unreal 5.5 and integrating the latest Voxel Plugin. This may take a few weeks to fully work in so updates for awhile will be less frequent.

Feel free to join the discord or open a steam discussion if you have questions or feedback.

Thanks for the patience and support as always!