Crystal Elders behind bosses will now drop LOVE when you awaken them. (WARNING: This currently only spawns when you first free them, so make sure you catch it!)
Added additional sandstreams to a certain room.
When In fish mode, now you can ascend sandstreams.
Reduced the amount of extraneous error logging.
Please LOVE B@bu$hk@
