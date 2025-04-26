 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18246241 Edited 26 April 2025 – 01:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Crystal Elders behind bosses will now drop LOVE when you awaken them. (WARNING: This currently only spawns when you first free them, so make sure you catch it!)

  • Added additional sandstreams to a certain room.

  • When In fish mode, now you can ascend sandstreams.

  • Reduced the amount of extraneous error logging.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1876851
  • Loading history…
