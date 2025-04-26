For Steam.
- Added Fwogs.
- Attached Dex to movement speed, increasing dex will now make a player faster.
- Changed world background, players will know when they're inside of the celestial drift now.
- Added topics to studies.
- Traveling shoppers will no longer show up on rainy days.
- Changed jump default to Spacebar and Dodge to Control+Spacebar
- added water can functionality.
- added Hoe tool functionality.
- watering crops will darken ground under crop.
- Jumping now requires + depletes stamina
- added report/discord buttons in help desk menu in game
- added vassal handbook, in game player guide/tooltip.
- added parkour
- added bounty hunters apprehending player and sending to depths.
- added behemoth primordial ( sea big boi )
- piratas now fire projectiles + have pattern
- players can now reload with right click alternatively instead of R( ease of )
- red line sight will now stop temporarily when reloading.
- added scavenger style combat style + made default
- added craftable skillbooks, change your combat style
- fixed contracted celestial AI harming friendly NPCS
- fixed enemy out of range deactivate distance
- fixed death sfx playing no matter the distance
- fixed shoppers spawning regardless of distance to any depot placed in the world
- fixed relationship/friendship degradation due to attacking
- NPCS that are friendly now retaliate when pushed too far by player
- outlaw stars now reset when dying
- fixed selenian nest spawns relying on player to destroy. causing issues. now destroy on a few different conditions.
- Sanity resets when dying
- event boards are godmode now
- further added controller support( not finished yet. )
- fixed celestial friendship going negative.
