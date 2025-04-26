 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18246191 Edited 26 April 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added Fwogs.
  • Attached Dex to movement speed, increasing dex will now make a player faster.
  • Changed world background, players will know when they're inside of the celestial drift now.
  • Added topics to studies.
  • Traveling shoppers will no longer show up on rainy days.
  • Changed jump default to Spacebar and Dodge to Control+Spacebar
  • added water can functionality.
  • added Hoe tool functionality.
  • watering crops will darken ground under crop.
  • Jumping now requires + depletes stamina
  • added report/discord buttons in help desk menu in game
  • added vassal handbook, in game player guide/tooltip.
  • added parkour
  • added bounty hunters apprehending player and sending to depths.
  • added behemoth primordial ( sea big boi )
  • piratas now fire projectiles + have pattern
  • players can now reload with right click alternatively instead of R( ease of )
  • red line sight will now stop temporarily when reloading.
  • added scavenger style combat style + made default
  • added craftable skillbooks, change your combat style
  • fixed contracted celestial AI harming friendly NPCS
  • fixed enemy out of range deactivate distance
  • fixed death sfx playing no matter the distance
  • fixed shoppers spawning regardless of distance to any depot placed in the world
  • fixed relationship/friendship degradation due to attacking
  • NPCS that are friendly now retaliate when pushed too far by player
  • outlaw stars now reset when dying
  • fixed selenian nest spawns relying on player to destroy. causing issues. now destroy on a few different conditions.
  • Sanity resets when dying
  • event boards are godmode now
  • further added controller support( not finished yet. )
  • fixed celestial friendship going negative.

