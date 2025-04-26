Whole bunch of Quality of Life and Bug Fixes in this one!
-
Fixed a weird lava glitch in level 4 when dying in lava.
-
Relics now fade out when collected
-
NPC Rabbits are now able to walk through so they won't be in the way
-
Fixed a bug where enemy death animations weren't playing
-
Made it easier to pick up the rubber ducky inside the giant clam. You can now hit the clam as well to open it
-
Made treasure chests fade out instead of pop out of existence.
-
removed a random barrel from town that looked like you could jump on it.
-
Rootbeer barrels now have a rootbeer logo on them. Rootbeer now spawns at the base of the barrel after destroying it.
-
Soda can is now breakable
-
Lowered Mr. Boo's health. He was taking too long.
-
Bomba Turtles now throw bombs in the right direction instead of backwards.
-
Treason Boss had a spot where you could hit him, and he couldn't reach you. Thats fixed now.
-
Removed enemy health bars for esthetic reasons.
-
Some larger enemies now fade out when dying
-
All Enemies now drop COINS and some even drop GEMS.
-
Octavius boss should now always spawn a chest when defeated.
-
Submarine shots used to be able to explode on each other if you drove fast enough. Fixed that bug.
