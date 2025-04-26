 Skip to content

26 April 2025
Update notes

Whole bunch of Quality of Life and Bug Fixes in this one!

  • Fixed a weird lava glitch in level 4 when dying in lava.

  • Relics now fade out when collected

  • NPC Rabbits are now able to walk through so they won't be in the way

  • Fixed a bug where enemy death animations weren't playing

  • Made it easier to pick up the rubber ducky inside the giant clam. You can now hit the clam as well to open it

  • Made treasure chests fade out instead of pop out of existence.

  • removed a random barrel from town that looked like you could jump on it.

  • Rootbeer barrels now have a rootbeer logo on them. Rootbeer now spawns at the base of the barrel after destroying it.

  • Soda can is now breakable

  • Lowered Mr. Boo's health. He was taking too long.

  • Bomba Turtles now throw bombs in the right direction instead of backwards.

  • Treason Boss had a spot where you could hit him, and he couldn't reach you. Thats fixed now.

  • Removed enemy health bars for esthetic reasons.

  • Some larger enemies now fade out when dying

  • All Enemies now drop COINS and some even drop GEMS.

  • Octavius boss should now always spawn a chest when defeated.

  • Submarine shots used to be able to explode on each other if you drove fast enough. Fixed that bug.

