Whole bunch of Quality of Life and Bug Fixes in this one!

Fixed a weird lava glitch in level 4 when dying in lava.

Relics now fade out when collected

NPC Rabbits are now able to walk through so they won't be in the way

Fixed a bug where enemy death animations weren't playing

Made it easier to pick up the rubber ducky inside the giant clam. You can now hit the clam as well to open it

Made treasure chests fade out instead of pop out of existence.

removed a random barrel from town that looked like you could jump on it.

Rootbeer barrels now have a rootbeer logo on them. Rootbeer now spawns at the base of the barrel after destroying it.

Soda can is now breakable

Lowered Mr. Boo's health. He was taking too long.

Bomba Turtles now throw bombs in the right direction instead of backwards.

Treason Boss had a spot where you could hit him, and he couldn't reach you. Thats fixed now.

Removed enemy health bars for esthetic reasons.

Some larger enemies now fade out when dying

All Enemies now drop COINS and some even drop GEMS.

Octavius boss should now always spawn a chest when defeated.