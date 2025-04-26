So I've got a treat for all of you who have been waiting for this update. Lots of great new features in this build.

To summarize: Multiple save slots, 5 new games including a metroidvania style game, an epic boss battle, new special events system with 4 new special events, new stage variation engine applied to multiple early games, a new full arcade system applied to 4 arcades, a new star item that lets you pick whatever game you always want included, a new speed run mode, and a new insane mode,

Firstly, let me introduce to you the new save slot system:

Now you can pick and play using up to 3 different save slots and delete any that you don't want. As a bonus, I've made sure that the score submitted to Steam achievements is based on the total score of all 3 save slots. Feel free to start a new game if you're chasing that last score achievement.

5 New games including one with a Metroidvania style engine!

Firstly, a game inspired by the original Snake, but with its own twist. You don't lose the game when you touch your tail. Your tail just gets cut off and you keep going. However, the longer your tail, the bigger the score. You also move from room to room, eating enough food for the door to open.

Next, a racing game. This time, it's a skateboarding dog! Woof! Jump, speed up, or slow down to avoid all those pesky obstacles.

Now play a game inspired by Frogger. Except you're a kangaroo stuck in the future! The twist here is that the kangaroo can punch things. Its punch can easily destroy cars, robots, and laser shooting machines. Power Kangaroo!

Next is an undersea game. Play as a sea turtle swimming away from a shark. Mash the button to make the turtle swim faster, avoid all those dangerous sea creature and out swim the shark!

And lastly, the Metroidvania style game. Navigate your way through interconnected horizontal and vertical pathways. But in this game, you cannot jump. Instead, you boost and double boost in any direction you want. As you boost, you also destroy enemies and travel with speed.

A new epic boss battle!

The fourth boss battle! If you've been playing lately, you'll notice M.O.M. has been acting up. You'll need to play this boss battle to see what is up with that!

New special events!

New special events that modifies how the game is played. A new type of special event unlocks after each boss you beat and appears every once in a while after playing a few games. Here are some of them!

Gem Rain Event - Tons of gems rain down all across the screen. You can collect them as you play all the games. However, don't get too distracted!

Speed Up Event - The game runs at 2x the speed and you also get 2x the points!

Obstruction Event - A giant spider flies across the screen and blocks your view as you play the games. Get 2x the points here as well! Occasionally a red gem appears!

Plus if you don't like the event, you can easily back out when they appear and everything returns back to normal.

Challenges section re-work!

I've removed some of the old fixed challenges with a new Speed Run challenge and an Insane challenge mode. The daily challenge is still there. The daily challenge leaderboard has now been set to read and write to a single leaderboard.

The new speed run challenge picks several games and keeps playing them non-stop until you reach a specific score. In the end, you're judged by how fast you reach that score. This mode unlocks at level 15.

The insane mode is pretty insane. Let's say that in a single playthrough, you're likely to play through almost every single game in the collection. This mode unlocks at level 30.

New stage variation engine

There's a new stage variation engine, making it easier to create different stages for each game in shuffle mode. Here are the list of games with new multiple stages:

Car racing - 3 stages: Summer, Fall, and Winter!

Platformer - 3 stages: Play in the field, on building tops, or in the underground.

Shooter - 3 stages: The normal stage, a rock stage, and a grid stage where the background can destroy you.

Puzzle - 2 stages: Play the normal stage, and a new stage with a special star that eliminates anything that you swap it with.

Truck Maze - 3 stages with different powerups in each stage.

Dungeon - 2 stages with different level room layouts.

Full arcade games!

Four games in the arcade have been made as full arcade games! As the system is now in place to implement these, expect more and more arcades to be implemented. I've implemented them with a rock hard challenge in mind, so I hope you'll find them to be quite challenging. Also, no save states here! Just that good old classic console challenge with no continues. Here are the current games that have been converted to full arcade games:

Platformer (Jump Boy!) - 6 stages are currently implemented with various themes, getting harder and harder as you progress.

Shooter (Aquarius) - 3 stages with a boss battle at the end of each stage. Each stage presents different themes, enemies, and obstacles.

Digger (Dig Dig Dig) - 8 stages with an ever increasing difficulty progression, with each new stage getting longer with different enemy variations.

Truck Maze (Garbage Truck Hero)- Play through 9 different stages, with each stage presenting a different challenge with varying level sizes and gameplay. Reach your daily garbage collection quota!

The full arcade games will have a star above them, so you'll know which ones to play.

They also have those fun custom music jingles for each game before, between each level, and during game over, so give them a go!

And more!

There's a new star item that lets you pick a game to always be included in the game randomizer list. You'll get this after the new 4th boss fight.

And other changes:

Added double and triple shot to Monster Attack to make it more engaging

Added an indicator to tell you if you have a game disabled on the play pipe

Added acceleration to character in the main menu scene to make it faster to go through the longer list of games

Dungeon Updates: Added closed doors. When this happens, you must beat all enemies in the room. Increased player projectile speed Player projectiles now go through blocks and enemy projectiles Those annoying shooting enemies can now be destroyed. Hooray!

Dungeon Updates: Other misc fixes & visual improvements

Phew! That's a lot of stuff to share!

Feel free to join us at the Discord server and help develop the game! I'll be setting up polls and gathering feedback there!

https://discord.gg/MZxSC7Kt

Cheers!