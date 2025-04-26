This update introduces the first expansion of the game world – it's not fully finished yet, but the foundation is laid. I'm currently working on the flora and fauna, which I plan to complete in the next few days.

Once that's done, I’ll focus on quests, loot, and other content.

New armor, weapons, and matching crafting recipes will come with the new area. I expect to have items and recipes ready by next week.

The new area will also introduce the first “faction” – though I’m still unsure if that’s the right word. Guild doesn’t quite fit, and faction also sounds a bit off.

Let’s call it a thieves’ organization for now.

To avoid false expectations:

There will be no reputation system in the game.

Factions will be kept simple – mostly unlocked via quests, giving access to more quests and specific rewards later on.

It could be possible in the future to have mutually exclusive choices, but I haven’t decided on that yet. That’s a topic for later.

📌 Goal for May:

Add the first faction/organization with the new area.

In parallel, I’ll continue filling the current world with dungeons and quests, especially focusing on the second village, which still needs a lot of content.

That’s the main focus until June.

⚙️ Other tweaks & fixes in this update:

Weather: Thunderstorm chance reduced by 75%.

Bandit voice lines have been removed – they sounded terrible and will be replaced once I can record something better.

Character preview added to the inventory screen – still experimental.

Your character’s level is now displayed beneath the model in the inventory.

Several collision issues and miscellaneous bugs have been fixed.

Best regards,

Mark Koch

and as always – Have Fun! 🎮🔥