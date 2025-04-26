improved for 21:9 aspecto ratio
improved hack and slash ( sounds and vibration slaying enemies )
improved grabledge jumping
little improvements and bugs
Update notes via Steam Community
improved for 21:9 aspecto ratio
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3568651
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3568652
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update