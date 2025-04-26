Added a shop
-
Participants receive money each time they catch a potato
-
The shop opens at the end of each round
-
Participants can only obtain one of each item type: Throwables, Hand Modifiers, Potato Modifiers
-
Items and their effects used in a round will dissipate once the round is over
Added items for the shop
-
Pie - Throwable Hit another participant to splat their screen
-
Beehive - Throwable Hit another participate to make their head swell
More store items will come as we test and implement new ideas.
Changed files in this update