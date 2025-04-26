 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18245773 Edited 26 April 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a shop

  • Participants receive money each time they catch a potato

  • The shop opens at the end of each round

  • Participants can only obtain one of each item type: Throwables, Hand Modifiers, Potato Modifiers

  • Items and their effects used in a round will dissipate once the round is over

Added items for the shop

  • Pie - Throwable Hit another participant to splat their screen

  • Beehive - Throwable Hit another participate to make their head swell

More store items will come as we test and implement new ideas.

