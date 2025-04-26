In two weeks (May 9th, 2025 at 00:00 Pacific Time), to mark the one-year anniversary of launching in Early Access, I’ll finally be releasing Reborn 1.0.0!

I just want to take a moment to thank all of you who have played so far — especially those who have shared feedback, reported bugs, and helped shape the game along the way. Reborn has grown so much over this past year, and I hope I’ve been able to create something fun and captivating for you to enjoy.

In these final two weeks before full release, if you're willing, I’d love for you to start a new game using the new save file system. Fresh playthroughs are incredibly helpful right now, and I’m especially looking for any last thoughts on pacing, balance, intuitiveness, or anything else you think could make the game even better post-release.

Thank you again, truly!

New

Floors 80, 85. 90, and 95 side quests

Adjustments

Increased ¢ reward for floor completion

Bug Fixes