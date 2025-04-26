 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18245688 Edited 26 April 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In two weeks (May 9th, 2025 at 00:00 Pacific Time), to mark the one-year anniversary of launching in Early Access, I’ll finally be releasing Reborn 1.0.0!

I just want to take a moment to thank all of you who have played so far — especially those who have shared feedback, reported bugs, and helped shape the game along the way. Reborn has grown so much over this past year, and I hope I’ve been able to create something fun and captivating for you to enjoy.

In these final two weeks before full release, if you're willing, I’d love for you to start a new game using the new save file system. Fresh playthroughs are incredibly helpful right now, and I’m especially looking for any last thoughts on pacing, balance, intuitiveness, or anything else you think could make the game even better post-release.

Thank you again, truly!

New

  • Floors 80, 85. 90, and 95 side quests

Adjustments

  • Increased ¢ reward for floor completion

Bug Fixes

  • Log no longer shows crafted plates as having a stat

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link