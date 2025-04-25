Pinhead Adventures 0.5.4

Pinhead

The different shoe sounds are now functioning as intended

Fixed and adjusted some cosmetics

Base grapple stun increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds

Bonking will now only have a 10% chance to knock off the currently equipped hat

Sliding no longer resets the height added by shoes

Orbo

Open inventory offset adjusted. Will lerp between angles smoothly

General

Spiker Rocks are now worth 150, was 75

Hearts and shield keys will spawn less often

Coins will spawn more

Keycards and lab keys will now spawn slightly more often

Fixed the blue statues defaults

Spikers attacks now deal 33 damage each

Spitters health has been increased from 100 to 150

Handle for incinerator and vending machine will no longer make the player mantle

Statues

Now give increased AP/HP 15 from 10

Extra lives give 5 AP/HP per life stored

Estoria

Added more blue statues

Lil green

Lab buttons are now powered with the rest of the lab

Removed the socket unit requirement from the substations

Substation buttons now lock when activated

Added blue statues to each house

Red house can now be entered without the hacking tool

The colony shield no longer checks for enemies inside it

Big Purp

Fixed some holes in the facility

The Zino now spins

The dark matter cell keycard requirement in the lab has been fixed

The portal to the facility now opens when you first get into the facility

The screen in the shortcut hut has been fixed

Lab keys will now spawn on big purp

Lighting optimizations

The Zino

Upgrade kit shops have been updated

Slots lights now disappear from a closer distance

Some lighting optimizations

The Final Update Coming Soon!

As always, feel free to follow us on X, Youtube, or here on the Steam forums!