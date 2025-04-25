Pinhead Adventures 0.5.4
Pinhead
The different shoe sounds are now functioning as intended
Fixed and adjusted some cosmetics
Base grapple stun increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds
Bonking will now only have a 10% chance to knock off the currently equipped hat
Sliding no longer resets the height added by shoes
Orbo
Open inventory offset adjusted. Will lerp between angles smoothly
General
Spiker Rocks are now worth 150, was 75
Hearts and shield keys will spawn less often
Coins will spawn more
Keycards and lab keys will now spawn slightly more often
Fixed the blue statues defaults
Spikers attacks now deal 33 damage each
Spitters health has been increased from 100 to 150
Handle for incinerator and vending machine will no longer make the player mantle
Statues
Now give increased AP/HP 15 from 10
Extra lives give 5 AP/HP per life stored
Estoria
Added more blue statues
Lil green
Lab buttons are now powered with the rest of the lab
Removed the socket unit requirement from the substations
Substation buttons now lock when activated
Added blue statues to each house
Red house can now be entered without the hacking tool
The colony shield no longer checks for enemies inside it
Big Purp
Fixed some holes in the facility
The Zino now spins
The dark matter cell keycard requirement in the lab has been fixed
The portal to the facility now opens when you first get into the facility
The screen in the shortcut hut has been fixed
Lab keys will now spawn on big purp
Lighting optimizations
The Zino
Upgrade kit shops have been updated
Slots lights now disappear from a closer distance
Some lighting optimizations
The Final Update Coming Soon!
