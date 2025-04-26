Greetings Hunters!

First of all, we'd like to say a big thank you to everyone that has played the demo, made videos, streamed the game or taken the time to give us feedback. We have really enjoyed watching you all play!

For this update we collected all the feedback from across multiple channels, along with some observations of our own, and rolled out a huge number of improvements (full list below!)

As always, please let us know your thoughts on the changes here in the forums or over in our Discord Channel. Your feedback helps us make the game the best it can be, and we appreciate you taking the time to let us know what you think!

Below is a list of everything we have added in Update #9:

Classes

Tracker - 25% more attack speed (all attacks)

Tracker - Stab damage increased from 10 to 25

Tracker - Flurry damage increased from 15 to 25

Tracker - Range reduced from 250 to 150

Shaman - Skull fire now applies burning status effect to enemies

Shaman - Increased rate of fire on Scythe

Shaman - Fixed issue where skull melee was using scythe damage

Berserker - Reduced the amount grenades bounce

Berserker - Increased grenade damage and reduced frequency

Blacksmith - Reworked blunderbuss reload

Blacksmith - Increased number of pellets in shot

Blacksmith - Reduced Ammo count

Blacksmith - Improved FX to make gun feel more powerful

Monsters

V1 Implementation of new Boss - Mantara!

V1 Implementation of new Boss - Ursanox!

Spider Queen - Added choppable parts

Spider Queen - Added hit reactions

Spider Queen - Added weakposts to legs

Razan - Fixed issue where players were not being thrown off by spin after chopping the tail

Decreased knockback applied to chopped monster parts by battle cry

Significant improvements to monster spawning system.

World

Savannah - Continued decoration pass

Added significantly more supply barrels to the world

Added destructible cart to improve visibility for barrels

Tuned the amount of enemies that spawn in a module based on module size

Added tumble weeds to Savannah

Added trees to Hub

Created secondary mission objective for killing snails

UI & UX

First pass of localisation system

New class select screen - Provides more info about classes

New map select screen - Can now enter specific biomes

Upgrades - Added level label to upgrade tiers

Upgrades - Added label to clarify "hold to unlock"

HUD - Now says "max" when at max stamina to reduce confusion about why apple can't be eaten

HUD - Now says "Full" on interact prompt to reduce confusion about why items can't be picked up

Tutorial - F1 Arrows now trigger on tutorial

Tutorial - Added big banner to clarify the mission is a tutorial

Improved tutorial dialogue

Made E the default interact key

Updated kill marker to only show on ranged kills

Now show the HUD in the Hub

Updated damage chevron

Updated map screen images

BUG FIXES

Fixed - Enemies occasionally spawning in the ground

Fixed - White grass present in Savannah

Fixed - Berserker Sword inheriting Scout dagger info

Fixed - Issue with missing textures in tutorial level

Fixed - Visual artifact on kill marker

Fixed - Clients crashing when respawning in Hub

Fixed - Missing interact prompt

Fixed - Client not able to pickup items when host at max

Fixed - Variety of issues related to input

Fixed - Raptor mission spawning insufficient enemies

Fixed - Blacksmith being able to pickup Blunderbuss bullets

KNOWN ISSUES

[Rare] Loot and XP awarded from mission may not be accurately reflected in hub inventory

[Rare] Returning to hub may cause upgrade station to be missing content. To fix leave and rejoin session

As always if you would like to talk with us or have any questions about the game, we look forward to chatting with you in our Discord Channel