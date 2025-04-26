Greetings Hunters!
First of all, we'd like to say a big thank you to everyone that has played the demo, made videos, streamed the game or taken the time to give us feedback. We have really enjoyed watching you all play!
For this update we collected all the feedback from across multiple channels, along with some observations of our own, and rolled out a huge number of improvements (full list below!)
Your feedback helps us make the game the best it can be, and we appreciate you taking the time to let us know what you think!
Below is a list of everything we have added in Update #9:
UPDATES & IMPROVEMENTS
Classes
Tracker - 25% more attack speed (all attacks)
Tracker - Stab damage increased from 10 to 25
Tracker - Flurry damage increased from 15 to 25
Tracker - Range reduced from 250 to 150
Shaman - Skull fire now applies burning status effect to enemies
Shaman - Increased rate of fire on Scythe
Shaman - Fixed issue where skull melee was using scythe damage
Berserker - Reduced the amount grenades bounce
Berserker - Increased grenade damage and reduced frequency
Blacksmith - Reworked blunderbuss reload
Blacksmith - Increased number of pellets in shot
Blacksmith - Reduced Ammo count
Blacksmith - Improved FX to make gun feel more powerful
Monsters
V1 Implementation of new Boss - Mantara!
V1 Implementation of new Boss - Ursanox!
Spider Queen - Added choppable parts
Spider Queen - Added hit reactions
Spider Queen - Added weakposts to legs
Razan - Fixed issue where players were not being thrown off by spin after chopping the tail
Decreased knockback applied to chopped monster parts by battle cry
Significant improvements to monster spawning system.
World
Savannah - Continued decoration pass
Added significantly more supply barrels to the world
Added destructible cart to improve visibility for barrels
Tuned the amount of enemies that spawn in a module based on module size
Added tumble weeds to Savannah
Added trees to Hub
Created secondary mission objective for killing snails
UI & UX
First pass of localisation system
New class select screen - Provides more info about classes
New map select screen - Can now enter specific biomes
Upgrades - Added level label to upgrade tiers
Upgrades - Added label to clarify "hold to unlock"
HUD - Now says "max" when at max stamina to reduce confusion about why apple can't be eaten
HUD - Now says "Full" on interact prompt to reduce confusion about why items can't be picked up
Tutorial - F1 Arrows now trigger on tutorial
Tutorial - Added big banner to clarify the mission is a tutorial
Improved tutorial dialogue
Made E the default interact key
Updated kill marker to only show on ranged kills
Now show the HUD in the Hub
Updated damage chevron
Updated map screen images
BUG FIXES
Fixed - Enemies occasionally spawning in the ground
Fixed - White grass present in Savannah
Fixed - Berserker Sword inheriting Scout dagger info
Fixed - Issue with missing textures in tutorial level
Fixed - Visual artifact on kill marker
Fixed - Clients crashing when respawning in Hub
Fixed - Missing interact prompt
Fixed - Client not able to pickup items when host at max
Fixed - Variety of issues related to input
Fixed - Raptor mission spawning insufficient enemies
Fixed - Blacksmith being able to pickup Blunderbuss bullets
KNOWN ISSUES
[Rare] Loot and XP awarded from mission may not be accurately reflected in hub inventory
[Rare] Returning to hub may cause upgrade station to be missing content. To fix leave and rejoin session
As always if you would like to talk with us or have any questions about the game, we look forward to chatting with you
