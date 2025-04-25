I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has been playing Kinder Finders. Those who have streamed or made videos I've been making an effort to watch and reflect on your experience.

My goal is to improve on the game as much as I can (within limits). And one such oversight was my end game. The golden chase had no fanfare. I guess it was something I had planned but had failed to properly execute on (It might have been something that was beyond me at the time). So I went in today and added that properly.

The game should be back to its stable self. And once again I apologies to anyone who lost a save file or had trouble in the last 24 hours.

Many thanks.

Kindly and Findly,

Patrick