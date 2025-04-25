Hey everyone,

As promised, we're back with a packed update!

Major system improvements and new developments are now live!

Let’s dive into the details:

Training Match

We heard your requests for more matches in the fixture system.

Now, optional training matches have been added during the week!

These matches will affect your relationships with the press, the club president, and your teammates — and unlock new missions.

You will no longer teleport directly into the stadium on match day.

Instead, you’ll first gather at the facilities, travel to the stadium by team bus, go through the locker room sequence, and finally step onto the field.

This change will boost team spirit, strengthen relationships, and increase both the number of chances you get and your team’s chance to win.

Fixture Bugs Fixed

Fixed the issue where the next season wouldn't start.

Fixed the bug where the map would freeze during Season 2.

Training System Reworked

Stats will now only decrease if you skip training for 7 consecutive days.

Additionally, after completing a training session, a 7-day boost will activate to prevent stat drop.

Simulation Bugs Fixed

Several annoying weekly simulation bugs have been cleaned up.

Training sessions and events are now more stable.

Top Scorer Ranking Issue

Fixed the issue where players with fewer goals would appear above you.

Now the top spot truly belongs to you! 👑

Shot Marker Color Option Added

You can now change the color of your shot marker from the settings menu.

Optimization Improvements

We've worked on performance. FPS and the general flow of the game should now feel much smoother.

Is a New System Coming?

We can't reveal too many details just yet, but let's just say: soon, you will decide how you want to play your matches.

A brand-new gameplay experience is on the way.

A little more patience — but trust us, it will be worth it!

Also, new career options are on the way. Can you guess what they might be?

We're pulling forward some major features that were initially planned for Q2 and Q3, including the Transfer System, Champions League, and National Cup.

You won't have to wait long — these exciting additions will be coming very soon!

Coming Soon

New Career Mode: Start with the team you choose!

Character Customization: New outfits and appearance options are on the way.

New locations: Night Club, Massage Salon, President’s Office, Shopping Mall, Beach, Tattoo Parlor, Barber.

In Development

Console gaming at home (TV integration)

New Mobile Apps

Home Computer System Integration

We are building FLS together with you.

Every comment, every idea you share is part of this journey.

Keep playing, keep writing, and keep sharing your thoughts with us.

— Team FLS