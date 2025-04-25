 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18245223 Edited 25 April 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

4/25 Beatmap Hotfix

  • Removed an unpaired Flip at the very end of the Endless Mode cycle. Endless Mode should loop cleanly, now.

  • Touched up Ha'na and [REDACTED] neutral sprites.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3071281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link