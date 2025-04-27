Welcome to this small update. We have added new content as well as made some changes and balance adjustments to improve the gameplay experience.
With that said, here are the new changes we have for you:
**
CARDS
**
Elementalist Mage
**
New Cards
**
-
Water Whip
-
Aerial Walk
-
Torrential Rain
**
Card Changes
**
-
Breather: New Effect! Exhaust
-
Firewall: Duration! Entire combat => 3 Turns
Summoner Mage
**
New Cards
**
-
The High Priest
-
The Emperor
-
Justice
-
The Lovers
-
The Fool
-
The Chariot
**
CAULDRON**
New Items
-
Voodoo Doll
-
Bottled Fairy
-
Rigged Deck
-
Worn Mirror
-
Arcane Hood
-
Manifestation of time
**
EVENTS
**
New Events
-
Suspicious Statue
-
Ancient Clock
-
Wall of Whispers
-
Enchanted Fog
-
Bag of Coins
-
Sinister Mirror
-
The Chest
**
EFFECTS
**
**
Effect Changes
**
- Fog: Stat! 50% chance to miss => 20% chance to miss
**
MECHANICS
**
**
New Mechanics
**
- Camera shake when taking damage
**
SETTINGS
**
**
New Options
**
-
Added an option to select camera shake strength
-
The option to delete data is now located in this menu
Changed files in this update