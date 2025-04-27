Welcome to this small update. We have added new content as well as made some changes and balance adjustments to improve the gameplay experience.

With that said, here are the new changes we have for you:

**

CARDS

**

Elementalist Mage

**

New Cards

**

Water Whip

Aerial Walk

Torrential Rain

**

Card Changes

**

Breather: New Effect! Exhaust

Firewall: Duration! Entire combat => 3 Turns

Summoner Mage

**

New Cards

**

The High Priest

The Emperor

Justice

The Lovers

The Fool

The Chariot

**

CAULDRON**

New Items

Voodoo Doll

Bottled Fairy

Rigged Deck

Worn Mirror

Arcane Hood

Manifestation of time

**

EVENTS

**

New Events

Suspicious Statue

Ancient Clock

Wall of Whispers

Enchanted Fog

Bag of Coins

Sinister Mirror

The Chest

**

EFFECTS

**

**

Effect Changes

**

Fog: Stat! 50% chance to miss => 20% chance to miss

**

MECHANICS

**

**

New Mechanics

**

Camera shake when taking damage

**

SETTINGS

**

**

New Options

**