Hey Valley Villagers!

Following up on our recent “Wonderland Whimsy” update, we’ve been monitoring your feedback and are happy to confirm an update today that addresses many of the top bugs and issues we’ve seen our Community members reporting.

Thank you to everyone who has shared their feedback with us thus far! Your input not only helps us prioritize critical issues but also helps us in identifying where gameplay features can be further enhanced.

Please find the details of the contents of the hotfix below:

BUG FIXES AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Iron Cauldron furniture does not glow green and is empty.

Fixed an issue where the crafting screen would be blank and the player would become soft locked.

Fixed an issue where the game could soft lock when interacting with Cheshire's Smiles.

Fixed an issue where the Garden Party Minnie and Garden Party Daisy are missing their Dreamlight sparkles effect.

Fixed an issue where the Jasmine hairstyle was floating up behind the player when running.

Fixed an issue in the Storybook Vale expansion where one of the cutscenes had no sound.

Fixed an issue where a motif from the Garden of Whimsy Star Path had stretched lines on all sides when applied.

Fixed an issue with the Sweet Strawberry Dress where it would deform on most masculine body types.

Fixed an issue where the 'Purple Forest Fairy Lantern' would have broken VFX in its preview.

Fixed some clipping issues on the Garden Party Daisy skin.

Fixed an issue in "The Now and Then" quest where the projector would not spawn.

Fixed an issue during the "On a Wild Cheshire Chase" quest where the 'Spoiled Milk' could fall in an unreachable place.

Fixed an issue where furniture would be missing from certain Villager's houses before the "Furniture Fluster" quest begins.

Fixed an issue in "The Now and Then" quest where a fishing ripple could spawn too close to the beach to be fixed in.

Fixed an issue where the Event Menu would be reached with the directional pad without tracking any quests which could prevent players from selecting between seeds in the seed menu.

Fixed an issue where the voice over was missing for languages other than English on Apple tvOS – Apple tvOS specific.

Fixed an issue where some players on MacOS were not receiving their purchased packs – MacOS specific.

Want to stay up to date on all things Disney Dreamlight Valley? Be sure to follow us on our social media channels: