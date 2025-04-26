Hi all, here's another hotfix with a bunch of bugs fixed. Also... It seems Elizabeth has evolved.... lol

Boombot damage on T1 has increased from 50 to 100. This is because the moment a player hits suit Level 2 they have base health increased above 100 meaning that no boombot can one shot you at suit level 2 and higher. This is extremely reasonable.

The Echo Lens now sees the spaceship and alive players making it much more useful for finding your way back to the ship or determining where friends are located on the map.

Elizabth can now be scanned and added to Sketchy’s Data.

Elizabeth has some new mechanics… you’ll need to visit her in T2 and T3 to see what they are.

Fixed an issue where the Gathering Capsule was clipping the player viewport while swimming.

Fixed an issue where Loot Mimics would stop attacking and become immune to damage base on various conditions.

Fixed an issue where Loot Mimics were immune to damage when dug up from buried spots.

Fixed an issue where the Boombox was not working on Pew Pew correctly.

Fixed an issue where AI that walk through fire placed by a player would not stop pursuing the player until that player died.

Fixed an issue where credits pouches spawned from access crates that are not looted persist in the game when leaving to orbit.

Fixed an issue where opening the suit modifier would not disable the ability to upgrade carry limit if the number of points was set to 3.

Fixed an issue where the Sketchy Night Substance was killing the player holding the substance rather than players nearby as well.

Fixed an issue where the pizza slice was spawning with an offset position when logging into the game.

Fixed an issue where a gathering capsule and iron blade was sitting at one of the islands on Port Aeriss.

Fixed an issue where getting too far from storage crates on clients and then reapproaching them would display a different value until it was picked up and put back down.

Fixed an issue where level 3 doors opened too far away from clients would still show as not opened on the Echo Lens.

Fixed an issue where Subject 6 was rotating into the ground when using T3 ability against a crouched player.

Fixed an issue where Subject 6 was hearing crouched players from far on T3 which is not an intended mechanic.

Fixed an issue where the correct Froggy Suit skin color was not spawning when the player died with the Froggy Suit equipped.

Fixed an issue with lasers not dealing correct damage as they were using the old system prior to 0.2.0.0. Lasers now scale, dealing more damage at higher Tiers.

Fixed an issue where the strong Oxygenated Herb was not saving.

Fixed an issue where audio settings were not loading on game startup.

Fixed an issue where an O2 suit charger was unable to be interacted with in a Port Aeriss Level 2 are building.

Fixed an issue where Scallops were not spawning on Port Coral and Tresure Island.

Fixed an issue with a staircase in Level 2 Port Lumin forcing players to crouching in order to walk down them.

Fixed a spawn area in Level 2 Port Coral where Lurk Roots/Mines/Hatchlings were spawning in the air.

Fixed an issue where Elizabeth could run into mines.

Fixed an obstructed Access Crate in Port Ragnar making it inaccessible to open.

Fixed a spawn area in Port Lumin where Lurk Roots were unkillable.