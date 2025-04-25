Game Mechanics:
- Base building - build base modules and structures anywhere
- Remote Range - machines need to be in close enough range to a remote or machine antenna
- Simulation - improved energy and resource simulation
- Simulation - range based simulation relationships - energy producers show their range upon placement
- Improved simulation UI
- All build and part prefabs show in Tech Progress screen
Content:
- Antenna module - extend the machine remote range
- Structure modules - compartments and walls can store machines to avoid enemy attacks
Other:
- Settings: added mouse sensitivity and setting to limit fps to 60
