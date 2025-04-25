 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18245044 Edited 25 April 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Mechanics:

  • Base building - build base modules and structures anywhere
  • Remote Range - machines need to be in close enough range to a remote or machine antenna
  • Simulation - improved energy and resource simulation
  • Simulation - range based simulation relationships - energy producers show their range upon placement
  • Improved simulation UI
  • All build and part prefabs show in Tech Progress screen
    Content:
  • Antenna module - extend the machine remote range
  • Structure modules - compartments and walls can store machines to avoid enemy attacks
    Other:
  • Settings: added mouse sensitivity and setting to limit fps to 60

