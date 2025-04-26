While I love the classic art style of Mortal Sin, I’ve heard enough polarized feedback to ask myself:

"Would offering a new way to see the game make a real difference?"



At the end of the day, I care most about the gameplay—and if a new coat of paint helps more players jump in and experience it, then I’m all for it!



If you're a new player looking for a more familiar color palette—or a veteran wanting to see Mortal Sin in a whole new light—give the new Realistic style a shot!

This isn't just a recolor:

It’s a full visual overhaul featuring new shaders, hand-tuned visual effects, new skyboxes, new lighting, and a bolder, grounded take on Mortal Sin’s gothic comic-book aesthetic.



When you first boot up the game after the update, you’ll be prompted to select your preferred style: Classic or Realistic.

(And don’t worry—you can switch back anytime in the Visual Settings menu.)

I want players to ease into the chaos however they feel most comfortable—then branch out as they master the game.

The Realistic palette is also included in the Random Color Cycler rotation for even more visual variety.



One of the most common pieces of feedback I've received was about the font—and I agree.

Style is important, but comfort comes first when reading item and skill descriptions.

This update replaces most of the old font (except for the title logo) with a new, more readable, yet still stylized font to improve your overall experience.



This update is about choice—giving players different ways to experience Mortal Sin's fast, brutal combat while preserving its unique identity.

And that’s not all — here's a quick overview of the technical updates included in this patch:

Visuals

Added a special new color palette: Realistic. Includes new shaders, hand-tuned effects, new skyboxes, and more!

Added a first-time startup prompt to choose between Classic and Realistic styles.

New blur logic for smoother color blending.

New smart saturation system that boosts muted colors without oversaturating bright ones. (Default setting now starts with a slight saturation boost—purists can set it to zero for the original look.)

New smart contrast system for improved visual depth and colors that really pop!

Replaced most fonts (except for the title) with a new, more readable stylized font.

Optimization

Reduced build size from 4.1 GB to 2.2 GB by optimizing texture sizes. (Visual quality preserved thanks to shader effects.)

Polish

Banned durability-related curses from appearing on Hoarder characters, since they had no effect.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Hoarder characters would only receive quests from A-level areas.

Thank you for supporting Mortal Sin!

This update is just another step toward making the game even more accessible, satisfying, and brutally fun for everyone.

Now...

Pick your style, lock your eyes on your prey, and dive back into the nightmare.

