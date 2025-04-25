Technical Changes
-
Version bump to 0.9, next major update will be 1.0
-
SurfsUp now supports Mac OS X (Universal App)
-
Windows build now uses DirectX 12 instead of Vulkan
- This change fixes the "scan lines" issue reported on some AMD video cards
-
Updated Steam SDK to v1.62
-
Updated Godot Steam to v4.14
-
Fixed all the images in Steam's Inventory
New Features
-
Personal Best Replays
-
Personal bests now create replay files
-
Replays are loaded on run restart (R) if the file exists
-
Your ghost will automatically begin replaying once you cross the starting line
-
Player Menu (tab) allows you to watch & stop the replay in first person
-
You can disable the replay from playing back by unchecking "Replay Enabled" on the player menu
-
Due to this requiring a Personal Best record to work, all leaderboards have been reset
-
-
Player cosmetic choices now save
-
Saved selections are chosen by default on customize menu
-
Chosen cosmetics now automatically load on the main menu
-
-
Multiple saved locations
-
Press F to save up to 3 checkpoints
- 4th checkpoint erases 1st
-
, (comma) - future location
-
. (period) - previous location
-
-
Emotes!
- Hold G to emote your surf animation
-
The settings menu has been redesigned
-
You can now hide all other players
-
You can now hide all other trails
-
You can now adjust the camera's field of view
-
You can now limit the Engine's max FPS
-
Mouse settings have moved to: Keybindings & Mouse
-
Video settings have moved to: Audio & Video
-
VOIP volume can now go up to 200%
-
New bindable keys
-
Force Disconnect (F10)
-
Emote (G)
-
Next Loc (,)
-
Prev Loc (.)
-
Player Menu (Tab)
-
Freecam (F4)
-
Mouse Toggle (`)
-
-
-
Discord now shows your game activity as the current map you're surfing on
Quality of Life (QoL)
-
Changed the theme's default font
-
Normalized volume of music across all levels
-
Removed the .0 after units on speed label
-
Your score on the leaderboard is now highlighted in green
-
VOIP Volume Increased +5db
-
End Game / Pause Menu / Player Menu panel updated
-
You can now a join lobby by ID
- You can copy a lobby's ID from pause menu
-
Number of map clears now shows on the game over screen
- Separator added between clears and time
-
Removed rounded corners on scroll grabbers
-
Spacing added around World Record in the top right
-
Default mouse sensitivity lowered from 15->10
-
Hotdog hands size increased and is now right handed
-
Map select drop down color changed to be more visible
-
Reduced size of chat box
-
Resized scores shown in the top left
-
Only top 3 scores show on screen
-
Your score will show as the 4th card
-
Resized input keys from 128px -> 64px
-
Free Cam
-
No longer receives input when not in Free Cam
-
Free Cam resets position when exiting
-
Free Cam resets speed when exiting
-
Free Cam can now be mouse inverted
-
Free Cam speed can no longer go below 0
-
Map Changes
-
Starry:
- Resized Skip Block
-
Ascension:
- Invisible skip blocks replaced with walls
-
Tutorial:
-
Lowered ramp turn on stage 4
-
Repositioned ramp after turn in final stage
-
-
Nebula:
-
Left side skip blocked
-
Raised kill floor
-
-
Nerdiful:
- Reworked ending
-
Mesa:
- Song changed to trailer's track by prodtwon
-
Swirl:
-
Updated level image
-
New song: "Lovers" by UMOS
-
-
Sunset:
- New Song by whimsicalbeats
-
Stormy:
- New Song by whimsicalbeats
-
Utopia:
- New song by whimsicalbeats
-
Bores:
- New song by whimsicalbeats
-
Ruins:
-
Removed second turn ramp
-
Blocked "spawn skip"
-
Bug Fixes
-
Third Person Camera stutter fixed
-
Player Trails only add points when timer is running
-
Fixed UI Scaling at larger resolutions (4k / Ultrawide)
-
VOIP no longer pauses on Game Over menu
-
VOIP should no longer crackle if multiple people talk at once
-
Mouse input is no longer captured while spectating
-
Player menu no longer shows duplicate entries
-
Player menu now removes clients on disconnect
-
Spectator cam near increased from 0.05->0.5 (same as pre-run cam)
-
Mosue rotation input is no longer captured when spectating
-
!rtv will now properly show the game over screen when ending the game
-
World Boundary shape size increased from 2000->10000 (should fix kill boxes on levels)
-
Turn binds no longer accept input when spectating
-
Fixed character model color not updating in-game from Settings menu
-
Numpad Enter now sends chat messages instead of breaking to a new line
-
Opening Settings when Settings is already open no longer opens a extra Settings window
-
Player color now applies to models on load
-
Player menu's player count now updates when a new player connect
Thank you to everyone who has been providing feedback during the beta ❤️
-Mark
