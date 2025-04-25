Fixed all the images in Steam's Inventory

Windows build now uses DirectX 12 instead of Vulkan

Version bump to 0.9, next major update will be 1.0

Discord now shows your game activity as the current map you're surfing on

VOIP volume can now go up to 200%

Video settings have moved to: Audio & Video

Mouse settings have moved to: Keybindings & Mouse

You can now limit the Engine's max FPS

You can now adjust the camera's field of view

You can now hide all other trails

You can now hide all other players

Press F to save up to 3 checkpoints

Chosen cosmetics now automatically load on the main menu

Saved selections are chosen by default on customize menu

Due to this requiring a Personal Best record to work, all leaderboards have been reset

You can disable the replay from playing back by unchecking "Replay Enabled" on the player menu

Player Menu (tab) allows you to watch & stop the replay in first person

Your ghost will automatically begin replaying once you cross the starting line

Replays are loaded on run restart (R) if the file exists

Changed the theme's default font

Normalized volume of music across all levels

Removed the .0 after units on speed label

Your score on the leaderboard is now highlighted in green

VOIP Volume Increased +5db

End Game / Pause Menu / Player Menu panel updated

You can now a join lobby by ID You can copy a lobby's ID from pause menu

Number of map clears now shows on the game over screen Separator added between clears and time

Removed rounded corners on scroll grabbers

Spacing added around World Record in the top right

Default mouse sensitivity lowered from 15->10

Hotdog hands size increased and is now right handed

Map select drop down color changed to be more visible

Reduced size of chat box

Resized scores shown in the top left

Only top 3 scores show on screen

Your score will show as the 4th card

Resized input keys from 128px -> 64px