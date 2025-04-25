 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18244992
Update notes via Steam Community

Technical Changes

  • Version bump to 0.9, next major update will be 1.0

  • SurfsUp now supports Mac OS X (Universal App)

  • Windows build now uses DirectX 12 instead of Vulkan

    • This change fixes the "scan lines" issue reported on some AMD video cards

  • Updated Steam SDK to v1.62

  • Updated Godot Steam to v4.14

  • Fixed all the images in Steam's Inventory

New Features

  • Personal Best Replays

    • Personal bests now create replay files

    • Replays are loaded on run restart (R) if the file exists

    • Your ghost will automatically begin replaying once you cross the starting line

    • Player Menu (tab) allows you to watch & stop the replay in first person

    • You can disable the replay from playing back by unchecking "Replay Enabled" on the player menu

    • Due to this requiring a Personal Best record to work, all leaderboards have been reset

  • Player cosmetic choices now save

    • Saved selections are chosen by default on customize menu

    • Chosen cosmetics now automatically load on the main menu

  • Multiple saved locations

    • Press F to save up to 3 checkpoints

      • 4th checkpoint erases 1st

    • , (comma) - future location

    • . (period) - previous location

  • Emotes!
    • Hold G to emote your surf animation
  • The settings menu has been redesigned

    • You can now hide all other players

    • You can now hide all other trails

    • You can now adjust the camera's field of view

    • You can now limit the Engine's max FPS

    • Mouse settings have moved to: Keybindings & Mouse

    • Video settings have moved to: Audio & Video

    • VOIP volume can now go up to 200%

    • New bindable keys

      • Force Disconnect (F10)

      • Emote (G)

      • Next Loc (,)

      • Prev Loc (.)

      • Player Menu (Tab)

      • Freecam (F4)

      • Mouse Toggle (`)

  • Discord now shows your game activity as the current map you're surfing on

Quality of Life (QoL)

  • Changed the theme's default font

  • Normalized volume of music across all levels

  • Removed the .0 after units on speed label

  • Your score on the leaderboard is now highlighted in green

  • VOIP Volume Increased +5db

  • End Game / Pause Menu / Player Menu panel updated

  • You can now a join lobby by ID

    • You can copy a lobby's ID from pause menu

  • Number of map clears now shows on the game over screen

    • Separator added between clears and time

  • Removed rounded corners on scroll grabbers

  • Spacing added around World Record in the top right

  • Default mouse sensitivity lowered from 15->10

  • Hotdog hands size increased and is now right handed

  • Map select drop down color changed to be more visible

  • Reduced size of chat box

  • Resized scores shown in the top left

  • Only top 3 scores show on screen

  • Your score will show as the 4th card

  • Resized input keys from 128px -> 64px

  • Free Cam

    • No longer receives input when not in Free Cam

    • Free Cam resets position when exiting

    • Free Cam resets speed when exiting

    • Free Cam can now be mouse inverted

    • Free Cam speed can no longer go below 0

Map Changes

  • Starry:

    • Resized Skip Block

  • Ascension:

    • Invisible skip blocks replaced with walls

  • Tutorial:

    • Lowered ramp turn on stage 4

    • Repositioned ramp after turn in final stage

  • Nebula:

    • Left side skip blocked

    • Raised kill floor

  • Nerdiful:

    • Reworked ending

  • Mesa:

    • Song changed to trailer's track by prodtwon

  • Swirl:

    • Updated level image

    • New song: "Lovers" by UMOS

  • Sunset:

  • Stormy:

  • Utopia:

  • Bores:

  • Ruins:

    • Removed second turn ramp

    • Blocked "spawn skip"

Bug Fixes

  • Third Person Camera stutter fixed

  • Player Trails only add points when timer is running

  • Fixed UI Scaling at larger resolutions (4k / Ultrawide)

  • VOIP no longer pauses on Game Over menu

  • VOIP should no longer crackle if multiple people talk at once

  • Mouse input is no longer captured while spectating

  • Player menu no longer shows duplicate entries

  • Player menu now removes clients on disconnect

  • Spectator cam near increased from 0.05->0.5 (same as pre-run cam)

  • Mosue rotation input is no longer captured when spectating

  • !rtv will now properly show the game over screen when ending the game

  • World Boundary shape size increased from 2000->10000 (should fix kill boxes on levels)

  • Turn binds no longer accept input when spectating

  • Fixed character model color not updating in-game from Settings menu

  • Numpad Enter now sends chat messages instead of breaking to a new line

  • Opening Settings when Settings is already open no longer opens a extra Settings window

  • Player color now applies to models on load

  • Player menu's player count now updates when a new player connect

Thank you to everyone who has been providing feedback during the beta ❤️
-Mark

Changed files in this update

