Hotfix Patch Notes

-Fixed a few minor collision issues in Chapters 3 and 4.

-Implemented a temporary fix for the known blurry vision bug at the beginning of Chapter 3. Since we haven’t been able to consistently reproduce the issue, this fix is experimental, we will look into it again if necessary.

If the bug still occurs, restarting the game should resolve it.

Thank you all for your support so far! More information on upcoming updates and localization will be shared in the coming days, so stay tuned.