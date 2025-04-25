 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18244983 Edited 25 April 2025 – 22:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix Patch Notes

-Fixed a few minor collision issues in Chapters 3 and 4.

-Implemented a temporary fix for the known blurry vision bug at the beginning of Chapter 3. Since we haven’t been able to consistently reproduce the issue, this fix is experimental, we will look into it again if necessary.
If the bug still occurs, restarting the game should resolve it.

Thank you all for your support so far! More information on upcoming updates and localization will be shared in the coming days, so stay tuned.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2019761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link