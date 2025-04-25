Added dungeon animations

Added random event start sequence

Added tutorial dialogue and messages when the first random event occurs

Added effect tooltips for artifacts that can be selected at the start

Readjusted the range of movable screen areas

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where units gained 2 traits at once when leveling up through combat

⚠️ Notice

Due to internal structure improvements, user settings may be reset after the update (only once)

0.92.3 - Fixed a bug where game progress was blocked when starting a new game

0.92.4 - Fixed a bug where progress was blocked when newly added event units died

0.92.5 - Fixed a bug where the game froze when no traits were available to acquire on level up