25 April 2025 Build 18244892
🛠️ 0.92.6 Update Contents

Added dungeon animations
Added random event start sequence
Added tutorial dialogue and messages when the first random event occurs
Added effect tooltips for artifacts that can be selected at the start
Readjusted the range of movable screen areas

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where units gained 2 traits at once when leveling up through combat

⚠️ Notice

Due to internal structure improvements, user settings may be reset after the update (only once)

Previous Update Contents

0.92.3 - Fixed a bug where game progress was blocked when starting a new game
0.92.4 - Fixed a bug where progress was blocked when newly added event units died
0.92.5 - Fixed a bug where the game froze when no traits were available to acquire on level up

