30 April 2025 Build 18244862 Edited 30 April 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's new in 56.2:

  • Added sound for the vigilance button

  • Smoothed startup sound for CHS8 compressors

  • Fixed: CHS7 compressor speed

  • Fixed: TEP70 would not start

  • Added horn transmission in multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3381121
