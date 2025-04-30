What's new in 56.2:
-
Added sound for the vigilance button
-
Smoothed startup sound for CHS8 compressors
-
Fixed: CHS7 compressor speed
-
Fixed: TEP70 would not start
-
Added horn transmission in multiplayer
Changed files in this update