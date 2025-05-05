Forza Motorsport Update 20 is a celebration of our 20-year history, and there is no better way to mark this milestone than with the return of a fan favorite track that has a legendary status amongst our community: Fujimi Kaido.

To help you make the most out of Fujimi Kaido with your friends, this update also introduces one of the top-requested features for Motorsport: Public Meetups. These new multiplayer events will feature Open Track Day and Drift Meetups, where you can vote for the next track to play on, a 24/7 Fujimi Kaido Drift Meetup, and Nürburgring Nordschleife Track Day Meetup.

You’ll be able to take the wheel behind each of the cover cars from previous Forza Motorsport games– each with newly updated audio – in the Spirit of Motorsport Tour, the 20th Anniversary Multiplayer Series, and Spotlight Rivals. In addition, we’ll have driver suits themed for each previously released Forza Motorsport game as well as the new-to-Motorsport 2022 Acura NSX Type S and 2024 Nissan Z NISMO in the Challenge Hub.

Meanwhile, the new-to-Motorsport 1984 Toyota #25 Horsepower Techs Starlet Time Attack and 1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV can be earned and added to your garage for free from their respective Featured Rivals and Drift Rivals events. Both cars alongside the 2005 #1 Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution Time Attack are also available in the Showroom.



There’s even a new Car Pack! Unleash your adrenaline in the fan favorite 2008 Mazda Furai and 4 exhilarating new-to-Motorsport cars – the 2024 Ford Mustang GT3, 2001 Formula Drift #215 Nissan Silvia Spec-R, 1997 Toyota Mark II Tourer V JZX100, and 1984 De Tomaso Pantera GT5. Get the Forza Motorsport: Racing Heroes Car Pack for $4.99|€4.99|£3.99 at the Microsoft Store or Steam.

We also have a special gift to help you get started in the Spirit of Motorsport Tour. As the cover car of the original Forza Motorsport game released 20 years ago, the 2005 Honda NSX-R has a new MUGEN body kit ready to be fitted, as well as a special 20th Anniversary livery that is being sent to all players.



In addition to all the anniversary content, Forza Motorsport Update 20 introduces improvements to AI and racing wheel features. With a new multi-line AI system, you’ll experience cleaner and safer racing from Drivatars. For players who use wheels, we’re introducing steering wheel calibration and lock-to-lock turns designed to be specific and authentic to each car in the game.

Thank you for playing our games. Your passion and dedication to both cars and Forza has fueled the community over these past 20 years. Have fun driving sideways with your friends at Fujimi Kaido, enjoy a nostalgic trip through automotive history in the Spirit of Motorsport Tour, and participate in Public Meetups to show off your favorite cars and skills to the world!



There’s a lot to cover in Update 20, so let's take a closer look at each of these new additions below, as well as a preview of our release notes.

Fujimi Kaido: A Legend Reborn!

You’ve asked for it, and it’s finally returned...



Welcome to Fujimi Kaido, a legendary destination for drift enthusiasts and motorsport lovers alike!

At 16.5 kilometers or 10.24 miles, with an elevation of 826 meters, or 2,711 feet, this iconic stretch of winding mountain roads is a true paradise for those seeking the thrill of precision driving. With its sharp hairpin turns, steep inclines, and breathtaking descents, Fujimi Kaido challenges drivers to master the art of controlled slides as they navigate its serpentine path.



Whether you're a seasoned drifter or a newcomer eager to test your skills, this drifting and touge racing mecca offers an unforgettable experience, blending adrenaline-pumping action with stunning scenic views of the surrounding landscape.

Experience Fujimi Kaido across all modes including Career, Featured Multiplayer, Rivals, and Free Play, as well as our newest addition, Public Meetups.



Fujimi Kaido is both a love letter to Japan and a tribute to our fans. We hope you have fun racing and drifting with your friends on all 144 of its extreme turns.

Discover even more about the history of the track and explore the details of its latest incarnation in our behind-the-scenes Fujimi Kaido blog!

Make New Friends in Public Meetups

Public Meetups are here! Meetups invite you and your friends to join other players on-track without the pressure of competition, car restrictions or race rules. Jump into Open Track Day Meetups where you can put down your best lap time or flaunt your drifting skills in Drift Meetups!

In Meetups you can drive, tune, upgrade your car, or just find a nice parking spot and enjoy the dynamic time of day and weather on any one of your favorite tracks. With Track Voting you can vote to change the track at any time for the current Meetup event!



In Update 20, we will have four Meetups available to select from at any time:

Fujimi Kaido Drift Meetup – Go sideways on massive stretches of serpentine Japanese mountain roads in this 24/7 Meetup at Fujimi Kaido with Drift Scoring enabled.

Cycled Track Drift Meetup – All 73 track layouts are available in this Drift Meetup where you can vote for your favorite drift track.

Nürburgring Nordschleife Track Day Meetup – Tackle the ‘Green Hell’ in this 24/7 Meetup at the Nordschleife – the perfect track to test any car build and put it through its paces.

Cycled Track Day Meetup - All 73 track layouts are available in this Meetup where you’re encouraged to set your best lap time on any track, in any car.

Select the Race option from the main menu to join any of the above four Public Meetups. To switch cars while in a Meetup, you need to go back to the pre-race menu. Pause the game and select ‘Exit -> Leave Race’ to return to the Pre-Race menu.

This update adds new wheel features to Forza Motorsport, including steering wheel calibration and authentic car specific turns lock-to-lock. This will be most noticeable for race cars, which typically have fewer degrees of steering lock-to-lock.

Prior to this release, the default steering behavior was to use the full range of your steering wheel for all cars – which could be tuned globally in the Settings menu or per-car through the Tuning Setup menu.



With this release, now that we are accurately simulating steering sensitivity for each car, we needed to reset the user's "Steering Lock Range" in the Tune Setup menu as well as the "Steering Sensitivity" in the Settings menu.

The default force feedback settings have been adjusted for most wheels as well. If you have already tuned your steering wheel settings, the new default settings will not overwrite your configuration. Check out the Advanced Wheel settings to calibrate your wheel for the best experience.

Multi-Line AI System

With Forza Motorsport Update 20, we’ve introduced a major update to our Drivatar AI system with significant improvements to collision avoidance and side-by-side behavior, especially during those tricky race starts.

Check out this blog for a more detailed overview about this AI update.

Game Improvements and Release Notes

Below is an overview of the other changes and improvements included with Update 20:

Updated audio has been introduced for cover cars featured in the Spirit of Motorsport Tour: 2005 Honda NSX-R 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI quattro 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia 2013 McLaren P1 2017 Ford GT 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Car Proximity Radar is now enabled by default in Featured Multiplayer. Players can still adjust its placement or disable the feature via the Settings menu.

In Featured Multiplayer, we’ve adjusted the default fuel amount to more closely align with the number of laps in each race.

Fixed an exploit where players could rewind back to before the starting line in Drift events to earn extra score.

As a result of this change, the leaderboards for the Welcome to Drift 101, Welcome to Drift 102, and Welcome to Drift 103 Drift Rivals have been wiped.

Additional fixes have been deployed to help further improve lobby sizes after the multiplayer services change made with Update 18.

We’ve shared a full list of fixes, improvements and other changes available with Forza Motorsport Update 20 in the release notes posted on our Forza Support site.

Enough said – it’s time to burn rubber at Fujimi Kaido! Tune up your best cars for tackling those sprawling mountain roads and we will see you in the Drift Meetup.