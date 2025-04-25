Difficulty Tuning
Many levels had their score goals slightly lowered to help players progress and to have aesthetically-pleasing targets. Most adjustments were small and don't deserve mention, but I will highlight a few that did get notable decreases for progression goals: Exaction, Flash, Ricochet, and Titanomachy.
Most all level score goals are well-balanced now, but if you like the game and are walled by a level, please mention it to me in the pinned thread on the discussion boards!
Grenade bullets no longer hit the player prior to exploding. Given grenades often follow sudden and non-linear movement curves to position right, it feels more fair for them not to hit the player.
I finished up some small boss tweaks to make a handful of fights a little easier:
1-B: Grenades now release two fewer bullets.
3-B: All grenades are now gravity arc grenades, which makes the fight a little easier and keeps the visuals cleaner.
6-B: The first form now shoots one fewer torus bullet in the Encrypter shots. Note that grenades no longer hitting the player is an important nerf for this boss as well.
Bugfixes
Addressed some edge cases where the leaderboard wouldn't respond to stick input, or still respond after it was actively closing.
Added bold to a few tooltips that were missing highlighting.
Centered some UI elements in the main menu options that were slightly off.
