Many levels had their score goals slightly lowered to help players progress and to have aesthetically-pleasing targets. Most adjustments were small and don't deserve mention, but I will highlight a few that did get notable decreases for progression goals: Exaction, Flash, Ricochet, and Titanomachy.

Most all level score goals are well-balanced now, but if you like the game and are walled by a level, please mention it to me in the pinned thread on the discussion boards!

Grenade bullets no longer hit the player prior to exploding. Given grenades often follow sudden and non-linear movement curves to position right, it feels more fair for them not to hit the player.

I finished up some small boss tweaks to make a handful of fights a little easier:

1-B: Grenades now release two fewer bullets.

3-B: All grenades are now gravity arc grenades, which makes the fight a little easier and keeps the visuals cleaner.