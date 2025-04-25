Gameplay Improvements:

• Shooting is now more realistic, with proper impulse reactions.

• Recoil and camera shake have been improved using enhanced procedural animations.

Bug Fixes:

• Fixed issue where the player would keep shooting during executions.

• Fixed arms randomly flying or detaching during gameplay.

• Fixed sitting animation while mounting bikes.

• Fixed hand-covering pose when taking cover.

• General bug fixes and polish.

Optimizations:

• Extreme performance optimizations applied for smoother gameplay.

Animation and Physics:

• Improved ragdoll physics for more natural death animations.

• Improved execution animations and transitions.

New Feature:

• Added a new dynamic cover system. (EXTREMELY BUGGED WARNING) ADDED ONLY FOR BUG REPORTS