25 April 2025 Build 18244459 Edited 25 April 2025 – 21:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Improvements:
• Shooting is now more realistic, with proper impulse reactions.
• Recoil and camera shake have been improved using enhanced procedural animations.

Bug Fixes:
• Fixed issue where the player would keep shooting during executions.
• Fixed arms randomly flying or detaching during gameplay.
• Fixed sitting animation while mounting bikes.
• Fixed hand-covering pose when taking cover.
• General bug fixes and polish.

Optimizations:
• Extreme performance optimizations applied for smoother gameplay.

Animation and Physics:
• Improved ragdoll physics for more natural death animations.
• Improved execution animations and transitions.

New Feature:
• Added a new dynamic cover system. (EXTREMELY BUGGED WARNING) ADDED ONLY FOR BUG REPORTS

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit ProjectIV: Ragdoll Content Depot 1861611
