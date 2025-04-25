Gameplay Improvements:
• Shooting is now more realistic, with proper impulse reactions.
• Recoil and camera shake have been improved using enhanced procedural animations.
Bug Fixes:
• Fixed issue where the player would keep shooting during executions.
• Fixed arms randomly flying or detaching during gameplay.
• Fixed sitting animation while mounting bikes.
• Fixed hand-covering pose when taking cover.
• General bug fixes and polish.
Optimizations:
• Extreme performance optimizations applied for smoother gameplay.
Animation and Physics:
• Improved ragdoll physics for more natural death animations.
• Improved execution animations and transitions.
New Feature:
• Added a new dynamic cover system. (EXTREMELY BUGGED WARNING) ADDED ONLY FOR BUG REPORTS
Changed files in this update