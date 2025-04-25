 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18244311 Edited 25 April 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi! Some new stuff in update 6

-Every character in the game has small bonuses that affect the gameplay

-new avatar (Margo)

-stock loss/profit should show correct amount now, this includes final winning screen
-other fixes

