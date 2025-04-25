 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18244258 Edited 26 April 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
The latest update to the game introduces many new elements that you asked us for, and develops previous stories.

We are happy to give you the Equinox Club, where Vydija's new neighbor Erika works.
However, unlocking access to the club will not be so easy. Will you be able to successfully get through Vydija and Erika's complicated relationship and make her trust you?

Reaching the Equinox Club will allow you to explore a new location, unlock new scenes and dialogues, and meet new people!

Of course, these are not all the attractions! Check out new partners on the dating site, new gadgets and sex scenes.


Full changelog:

  • New scenes with neighbor Erika (glory hole)

  • Possibility to date Erika, not only through the dating site

  • Three new lesbian sex scenes

  • Additional sex scene with a gadget

  • New dresses to buy

  • New dialogues in the Equinox club

  • Three new partners to unlock (including Erika)

  • New interactions and scenes in the Equinox club

Have a great weekend!

/ Madmind

