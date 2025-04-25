This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We arrive at the end of the week! And it's time for us to talk about our favorite aquaman-impersonator: The Imperial Guard!

The imperial guard is a semi-tanky character with a lot of buffs for themselves and teammates. It's almost like they're used to guarding important and prestigious people? I don't know... That seems far fetched... But either way, they also have an interesting repertoire of skills. Let's have a look!





Mighty Trident might not be a very powerful skill, however, its' range, infinite charges and low cooldown makes it a great starter or ending skill to use for any engagement! (Unless you're standing in water, read: lightning attacks on page 372).





Invigorating defence is a great skill to be used mid fight. As you can read, it gives +4 heal when taking damage, making them even more of a tank! It really puts the "Guard" in "Imperial".





Save The Emperor, or as I call it, big bird (no relation to sesame street once again), is one of the best tanking skills & saving skills there is. I like to use it on a teammate about to die OR on my ravager together with a rage skill.

Thank you for making this launch week excellent and we'll keep pushing bug and hotfixes moving forward. After that, we'll go back to pushing out sweet, sweet content. Cheers!

Devteam & Lizz the Community Manager

