Sorry everyone, somehow I stopped getting Steam notifications on the discussion forum. I think it's back on, but I will also make a point to check in more often to make sure I see what's going on.

I was able to fix the two latest bug reports.

Full Screen mouse support was glitched, and would not allow you access to the whole screen. It should be working properly now. Text was weird looking over a certain resolution amount. My monitor does not support the higher resolutions required to reproduce this bug, so I cannot actually test it. I believe this is fixed now, but if it's still happening let me know.

I also added a little menu that asks for confirmation when exiting the game.