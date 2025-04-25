Sorry everyone, somehow I stopped getting Steam notifications on the discussion forum. I think it's back on, but I will also make a point to check in more often to make sure I see what's going on.
I was able to fix the two latest bug reports.
-
Full Screen mouse support was glitched, and would not allow you access to the whole screen. It should be working properly now.
-
Text was weird looking over a certain resolution amount. My monitor does not support the higher resolutions required to reproduce this bug, so I cannot actually test it. I believe this is fixed now, but if it's still happening let me know.
I also added a little menu that asks for confirmation when exiting the game.
Changed files in this update