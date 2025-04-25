 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18244185 Edited 25 April 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Changes

  • Some added functionality and fixes to the leader board.

  • Added a reset button to the Generator page, this resets your data if you save, so if you press it by accident you can quit the game and reopen the game to restore your data.

Fixes

  • Made pickup collision for money pickup not interact with player collider, should ensure money can still be collected and won't push you into the air.

  • Fixed a bug where the game was loading your story weapon levels in the generator mode.

Apologies to anyone affected by the bugs, keep us updated with any new bugs you come across and we will try to address them in the next update.

Also, a very big thank you to everyone who has played the game and continue to do so, you're all great!

