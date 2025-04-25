Hello, this is Dooms Hair Salon.

We would like to inform you about the contents of the v2.0 update.

New Franchise Construction Available

Now you can build new franchises.

Become the owner of multiple stores including a second, third location... and earn additional income.

Mafia Hideout Added

A mafia hideout space has been added.

Visit to see how the mafia members live inside.

Improved Convenience

Guidance messages have been added to help you proceed more kindly.





Thank you to all users who have shown interest and visited us.

We hope you enjoy playing!