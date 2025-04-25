- Updated spells so they take hero stats into account and made a new interface to adding tiers to spells (as well as ability to assign spells in the Party Menu).
- Trying to eliminate confusion on the first and last step of the character creator.
- Bug Fix: AI keep comboing
- Bug Fix: Going to melee tutorial would override heroes.
Patch Notes for 2025-04-25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update