25 April 2025 Build 18243965 Edited 25 April 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated spells so they take hero stats into account and made a new interface to adding tiers to spells (as well as ability to assign spells in the Party Menu).
  • Trying to eliminate confusion on the first and last step of the character creator.
  • Bug Fix: AI keep comboing
  • Bug Fix: Going to melee tutorial would override heroes.

