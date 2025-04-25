 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18243888 Edited 25 April 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
-When a player dies, a () icon next to their name on the scoreboard would be ideal to see who is alive or dead✅


-When spectating a player, would like to see somewhere who I’m spectating✅.

-When the teams switch happens the UI disappears and cant do anything.✅ Possibly fixed with workaround.

-After making a server and joining, the game starts right away which grants a free win.✅ There is a Minute countdown before the 1st round starts this will only happen on the 1st round of every new map played to allow people to join without a loss of a round.

