Here is the complete list! As you can see we have been very busy! 💪😊
Features:
-
You can now rest in Brittany's bedroom to pass time by interacting with the bed
-
Added Futa/Female game setting choice at the start of the game
-
Futas will have their bits visible at all times everywhere they should be, and Females will have it replaced by strap-on when genitals are required, and nothing when no genitals are required.
-
Added ability to change futa setting from game menu.
-
First implementation of save/load in studio mode (Work in progress!) : ten slots which you can save / overwrite / delete. Ability to load different levels. Option to start new or load from main menu.
-
First implementation of the new car : much more optimized, can be saved and loaded, and we have more control over it. (Work in progress!)
-
You can now use the button on bottom left to enable/disable the gizmo to move things around in Studio Mode.
-
Damage numbers now show up. Added settings to show/hide damage numbers and score numbers.
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed some localisation issues.
-
Fixed a bug where score and timer would not properly display if you did multiple quests involving them.
-
Fixed player orientation sometimes being wrong when starting a dialogue.
-
Fixed a rare bug that could prevent advancing dialogue if you restarted it too quickly after finishing one. Raised swimming pool surface level.
-
Fixed a bug creating duplicate quest logs. Fixed Lonna questlines persistency. Improved her dialogue fluidity. It's now easier to find out you can hunt with her, and you can start the hunting quest over and over.
-
Fixed a duplicate dialogue leftover at the temple entrance
-
Fixed Aisha's presence at the Muddler not being saved. You can now date her multiple times.
-
Fixed Aisha scene stalling/freezing
-
Fixed Basil disappearing if you load the game during the investigation scene.
-
Fixed duplicate Jenny if you bang her with the bathroom door open. Fixed a rock missing collision on the island.
Known issues:
-
Save and load in studio : animations out of sync (switching character fixes it), some settings not carrying over, camera system and movies not accounted for.
-
Save and load in game : still some bugs reported being progressively tackled. New team members on board to better approach the process. The more you use the save and load, the louder the notifications for quests. Working on it
-
T-posing in water after dialogues in rare occasions.
-
Can't enter Menu when driving the Car
Changed files in this update