25 April 2025 Build 18243859 Edited 25 April 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW

  • Preparing for coloured sprites, at the cost of a slightly bigger file size and longer load times on weaker devices
    • Near all species have a coloured spritesheet for each of their alts now
      • Colour sprites have no animations as of yet
    • Added separate toggles for species, objects and backgrounds in the reset menu
      • Backgrounds and non-event/minigame items don't have coloured alts at all, however
  • The Windows port now only targets x64, dropping support for x86
  • Implemented a file browser on all platforms, replacing the themed, squished Godot FileDialog
    • The Google Play port can access internal files, but not external ones
  • Attack changes:
    • Ground Crusher is now Short ranged instead of Long
    • Snowball is now Blunt type
    • Decreased power of Flurry and Poudrin
  • Species changes:
    • Mitachi's Razor Gale now functionally acts like Sharp Gale instead of Wind Claw
    • Changed Vexonite's favourite food from INNARDS to NECTAR
    • More playable species have at least one unique speech line
    • S. SALTS no longer do anything to Puppets
  • Venture changes:
    • Improved previews for items, encounters and eggs
      • Pressing Button A during an encounter's splash screen will lead to their DEX entry
      • Fleeing is now possible during Touring quests, but will always fail
  • Maybe some other changes

WHAT'S FIXED

  • Species oddities:
    • Corrected Denfeld's rank from ★9 to counterpart species Torcrux's ★5
    • Certain species not technically being exempt from attacking party members when they're the player character
    • Alt B male Yarnix having black claws instead of white ones
    • Handler Langarde having a filled white spot on their (original, B/W) idle sprite
  • Dex oddities:
    • Roster size only counting up to the Imago Update's 124, not the current (Spectrum Update) size of 135
    • Certain species being viewable (Emperus, Nirvyras) or unviewable (Armedon) when they shouldn't be
      • Also corrected Armedon's debut to the Imago Update instead of the beginning of this particular iteration of Riftcast
    • Lampagore hasn't properly debuted in any major revision yet (if technically finished by the Spectrum Update)
  • Alterworks Depot not having a night background
  • WHACK minigame not playing any sound after losing
  • Venture recruitment menu showing keys instead of translated text
  • Import screen being completely untranslated
  • Corrected the failure prompt for having a teammate who lacks the Slide ability
  • Connection waiting screen not acknowledging the other leader's gender
  • Potential game crash from attempting to import from the original or finish a Night Raid
  • Save slot load screen erroneously using the last active party member's form instead of gender while picking their idle sprite
  • Added a failsafe for dialogue not loading during a speech event and the ability to back out of it
  • Likely some other corrections and fixes

