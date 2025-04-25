WHAT'S NEW
- Preparing for coloured sprites, at the cost of a slightly bigger file size and longer load times on weaker devices
- Near all species have a coloured spritesheet for each of their alts now
- Colour sprites have no animations as of yet
- Added separate toggles for species, objects and backgrounds in the reset menu
- Backgrounds and non-event/minigame items don't have coloured alts at all, however
- The Windows port now only targets x64, dropping support for x86
- Implemented a file browser on all platforms, replacing the themed, squished Godot FileDialog
- The Google Play port can access internal files, but not external ones
- Attack changes:
- Ground Crusher is now Short ranged instead of Long
- Snowball is now Blunt type
- Decreased power of Flurry and Poudrin
- Species changes:
- Mitachi's Razor Gale now functionally acts like Sharp Gale instead of Wind Claw
- Changed Vexonite's favourite food from INNARDS to NECTAR
- More playable species have at least one unique speech line
- S. SALTS no longer do anything to Puppets
- Venture changes:
- Improved previews for items, encounters and eggs
- Pressing Button A during an encounter's splash screen will lead to their DEX entry
- Fleeing is now possible during Touring quests, but will always fail
- Maybe some other changes
WHAT'S FIXED
- Species oddities:
- Corrected Denfeld's rank from ★9 to counterpart species Torcrux's ★5
- Certain species not technically being exempt from attacking party members when they're the player character
- Alt B male Yarnix having black claws instead of white ones
- Handler Langarde having a filled white spot on their (original, B/W) idle sprite
- Dex oddities:
- Roster size only counting up to the Imago Update's 124, not the current (Spectrum Update) size of 135
- Certain species being viewable (Emperus, Nirvyras) or unviewable (Armedon) when they shouldn't be
- Also corrected Armedon's debut to the Imago Update instead of the beginning of this particular iteration of Riftcast
- Lampagore hasn't properly debuted in any major revision yet (if technically finished by the Spectrum Update)
- Alterworks Depot not having a night background
- WHACK minigame not playing any sound after losing
- Venture recruitment menu showing keys instead of translated text
- Import screen being completely untranslated
- Corrected the failure prompt for having a teammate who lacks the Slide ability
- Connection waiting screen not acknowledging the other leader's gender
- Potential game crash from attempting to import from the original or finish a Night Raid
- Save slot load screen erroneously using the last active party member's form instead of gender while picking their idle sprite
- Added a failsafe for dialogue not loading during a speech event and the ability to back out of it
- Likely some other corrections and fixes
