Hello Survivors

We meet again with a brand new content update for Last Outpost!

A major update with new challenge systems, leaderboard competition, a one-time tech tree progression reset and various bug fixes & balance improvements. Let’s dive into the details together!

Score and Mutator System

We’ve introduced a brand-new scoring system to Last Outpost! After completing a level, you'll now see a detailed scoreboard featuring two key bonuses: one based on your remaining resources, and another tied to the active mutators you’ve chosen. The more daring your setup, the higher your potential score.

This ties directly into the new Mutator System, which lets you customize the challenge when selecting your loadout. You can activate any combination of mutators, each with its own score multiplier. Want a higher score? Stack up those mutators but be warned, the difficulty will rise with every one you enable!(There’s even one mutator that makes the game easier but it comes with a score penalty!)

Leaderboards

With the new leaderboard system, you can now track your progress and see how you rank against players worldwide. Whether you're aiming for global glory or a friendly competition with your buddies, the leaderboards let you showcase your skills and climb the ranks in Last Outpost. Challenge yourself, challenge your friends, and prove you're the best commander!

Tech Tree Reset Available!

We’ve also heard your feedback; many of you requested the ability to reset your tech tree progression and reclaim your research points. That’s why we’ve added a one-time tech tree reset option for each user.

During this long development process, many bugs have also been fixed based on player feedback, along with quality improvements.

Here’s a quick look at the balancing & fixes:

Fixed an issue causing resource orbs to stop or slow down during gameplay.

Resolved a bug where the "Napalm Bombs Cooldown" tech progression wasn't saving correctly.

Fixed an issue where defense towers would hit once when ally units were instantiated.

Adjusted enemy waves and the economy of the final level, "Ember Outpost," based on player feedback.

Fixed minor translation and UI issues.

The journey to improve Last Outpost continues with more content, better balance, and even more fun.

Feel free to share your feedback on the new content! If you noticed anything unbalanced or something didn’t feel right, let’s discuss it and improve it together!

That’s all for now. See you in the next update!

Have fun and survive, Raiders!