Hey Awoken!
What a week it's been! We're delighted and humbled by how many of you have already joined us on the Lost Skies journey. We've been working hard on the second EA hotfix, which fixes a whole bunch of issues you've been reporting.
Here are the release notes:
Fixed an issue with disconnects causing ships to disappear (keeping an eye on this issue, please report any ship disappearances if it still happens to you!)
Fixed an issue with the first shipyard upgrade not increasing the amount of available blocks
Fixed screen stuttering when moving the camera
Steam rooms should now appear correctly (public and friends-only)
Fixed an issue when a player failing to join a world would disconnect everyone
Fixed 2 island desync issues when travelling between different islands
Respawn timer reduced to 5 seconds
Potential fix for "Journey begins" quest not triggering when you travel in certain directions
Potential fix for islands and resources not spawning correctly, until you travel to a different island
Fixed an issue with deathbags duplicating after they've already been collected after a reload
Fixed an issue where ships sometimes didn't align with scaffolding correctly, causing Gizmo to be nonfunctional when you edit the ship shape
Adjusted some player guide quest descriptions
Fixed uncommon aluminium not being craftable
Multiple fixes for keybindings. The remaining keybinding issues we'd like to tackle:
- Allow players to rebind WASD individually
- Implement a full list of UI Prompts for all the possible keys
- Continue looking into grappling hook binding reports
Fixed an issue where lower level weapons had their damage reduced too much against higher level AI
Improved placement of some ship decorations
Dynamic strings in localised languages should now appear correctly
We're also looking into:
Excessive screen shake in certain scenarios with low FPS (the plan is to add an option to switch it off or adjust via settings) as well as other known issues we shared earlier in the week.
We recommend verifying game files on Steam before playing the new update.
Thanks so much for playing, leaving reviews, and sharing your feedback - it really helps our team to push Skies to be the best experience it can be. If you haven't already, join our amazing community on Discord. There's plenty more on the horizon!
