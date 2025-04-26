Hey Awoken!

What a week it's been! We're delighted and humbled by how many of you have already joined us on the Lost Skies journey. We've been working hard on the second EA hotfix, which fixes a whole bunch of issues you've been reporting.

Here are the release notes:

Fixed an issue with disconnects causing ships to disappear (keeping an eye on this issue, please report any ship disappearances if it still happens to you!)

Fixed an issue with the first shipyard upgrade not increasing the amount of available blocks

Fixed screen stuttering when moving the camera

Steam rooms should now appear correctly (public and friends-only)

Fixed an issue when a player failing to join a world would disconnect everyone

Fixed 2 island desync issues when travelling between different islands

Respawn timer reduced to 5 seconds

Potential fix for "Journey begins" quest not triggering when you travel in certain directions

Potential fix for islands and resources not spawning correctly, until you travel to a different island

Fixed an issue with deathbags duplicating after they've already been collected after a reload

Fixed an issue where ships sometimes didn't align with scaffolding correctly, causing Gizmo to be nonfunctional when you edit the ship shape

Adjusted some player guide quest descriptions

Fixed uncommon aluminium not being craftable

Multiple fixes for keybindings. The remaining keybinding issues we'd like to tackle:

Allow players to rebind WASD individually

Implement a full list of UI Prompts for all the possible keys

Continue looking into grappling hook binding reports

Fixed an issue where lower level weapons had their damage reduced too much against higher level AI

Improved placement of some ship decorations

Dynamic strings in localised languages should now appear correctly

We're also looking into:

Excessive screen shake in certain scenarios with low FPS (the plan is to add an option to switch it off or adjust via settings) as well as other known issues we shared earlier in the week.

We recommend verifying game files on Steam before playing the new update.

Thanks so much for playing, leaving reviews, and sharing your feedback - it really helps our team to push Skies to be the best experience it can be. If you haven't already, join our amazing community on Discord. There's plenty more on the horizon!