25 April 2025 Build 18243675 Edited 25 April 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added New Enemy

  • Added a credits scene

  • Added Discord Button in main Menu

  • Changed pause quit to main menu

  • Added range visability checker

  • Added infinity mode after wave 20

  • Nerfed boss sloightly

  • reduced cost of various upgrades

Depot 3519581
