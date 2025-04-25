-
Added New Enemy
Added a credits scene
Added Discord Button in main Menu
Changed pause quit to main menu
Added range visability checker
Added infinity mode after wave 20
Nerfed boss sloightly
reduced cost of various upgrades
V1.2.8b
