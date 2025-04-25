 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18243666 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
  • BUGFIX: Ambient SFX would become distorted at lower SFX volumes.

  • BUGFIX: The Tier IV "A Mysterious Princess" levels could not be completed when entering via the green pipe in the Village.

  • We were not able to reproduce this bug so we are not certain that our fix was successful. Please let us know if you continue to have issues.

  • BUGFIX: Incorrect colorblind symbols when a block is rotated from it's starting orientation.

  • Other minor changes and bugfixes.

Your New Normal Content Depot 1304611
