BUGFIX: Ambient SFX would become distorted at lower SFX volumes.
BUGFIX: The Tier IV "A Mysterious Princess" levels could not be completed when entering via the green pipe in the Village.
We were not able to reproduce this bug so we are not certain that our fix was successful. Please let us know if you continue to have issues.
BUGFIX: Incorrect colorblind symbols when a block is rotated from it's starting orientation.
Other minor changes and bugfixes.
1.3.2 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
