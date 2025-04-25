The Blight has been unleashed! This patch gives Blight a huge boost: it spreads faster, has more ways to start, and poisons more things that it touches.

0.826 change list:

added BlightGas (damages, disperses 4x faster than other gases)

now when destroying blight it releases BlightGas

now killed zombies have a chance to change some of the surrounding ground into blight

increased blight spread by 50%

now blight has chance to destroy deposits

blight now spreads zombie infection

now blight can cause blight rage in nearby monsters (speed, damage, and agression range boosts)

now blight will change water into poison

now Mortus can cause large blight exlosions

now zombie lords can cause small blight exlosions

now monsters that spawn directly on blight will have chance of getting zombie infection and blight rage

made blight textures more distinct

updated blight dust description

a destroyed block can now spawn gas

now can have solid liquid slow block interations