The Blight has been unleashed! This patch gives Blight a huge boost: it spreads faster, has more ways to start, and poisons more things that it touches.
0.826 change list:
-
added BlightGas (damages, disperses 4x faster than other gases)
-
now when destroying blight it releases BlightGas
-
now killed zombies have a chance to change some of the surrounding ground into blight
-
increased blight spread by 50%
-
now blight has chance to destroy deposits
-
blight now spreads zombie infection
-
now blight can cause blight rage in nearby monsters (speed, damage, and agression range boosts)
-
now blight will change water into poison
-
now Mortus can cause large blight exlosions
-
now zombie lords can cause small blight exlosions
-
now monsters that spawn directly on blight will have chance of getting zombie infection and blight rage
-
made blight textures more distinct
-
updated blight dust description
-
a destroyed block can now spawn gas
-
now can have solid liquid slow block interations
-
changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 142
