 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18243651 Edited 25 April 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Blight has been unleashed! This patch gives Blight a huge boost: it spreads faster, has more ways to start, and poisons more things that it touches.

0.826 change list:

  • added BlightGas (damages, disperses 4x faster than other gases)

  • now when destroying blight it releases BlightGas

  • now killed zombies have a chance to change some of the surrounding ground into blight

  • increased blight spread by 50%

  • now blight has chance to destroy deposits

  • blight now spreads zombie infection

  • now blight can cause blight rage in nearby monsters (speed, damage, and agression range boosts)

  • now blight will change water into poison

  • now Mortus can cause large blight exlosions

  • now zombie lords can cause small blight exlosions

  • now monsters that spawn directly on blight will have chance of getting zombie infection and blight rage

  • made blight textures more distinct

  • updated blight dust description

  • a destroyed block can now spawn gas

  • now can have solid liquid slow block interations

  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 142

Changed files in this update

Depot 2880011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2880012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880013
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link