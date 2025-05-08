Major Balance Changes Now Available

We’re pleased to announce that a significant update is now live, introducing a series of balance changes aimed at enhancing your gameplay experience. This latest round of adjustments focuses on providing more strategic options and elevating the intensity of battles. With an emphasis on better differentiating the PHC and Substrate factions, these changes are designed to create a more engaging and dynamic environment for our dedicated players.

Clearer Distinction Between PHC and Substrate

In our ongoing effort to foster a balanced and competitive atmosphere, we’ve implemented key adjustments that give each faction a clearer identity. PHC units now feature heavier armor, boosting their durability on the battlefield, while Substrate units benefit from faster shield regeneration, allowing for greater tactical flexibility.

Improved Unit Survivability

We’ve conducted a thorough review of unit costs and survivability, ensuring that each unit feels impactful and rewarding to use. One significant change is the increased construction time for units, which enhances pacing and encourages thoughtful planning.

Map Adjustments

We’ve also made noteworthy changes to the game maps. Frosthaven has been updated with additional Radioactives, providing players with more strategic resources, while Italia has been reconfigured to increase the distance between starting points.

Specific Unit Changes

The unit adjustments are particularly exciting. PHC defensive buildings now have additional armor, making them more resilient, while the Artemis missile barrage has been retooled for more frequent strikes with a reduced cooldown. Key units like the Archer and Brute have received enhancements that improve their effectiveness and survivability in combat. The Hermies scout has also been given a boost with increased HP, and the Reaper now spawns more frequently, enhancing its presence on the battlefield.

Perhaps the most significant change comes with Substrate units. While they no longer have armor, they now feature much faster shield regeneration and higher max shields, allowing for greater resilience in battle. This shift encourages players to rethink their strategies and how they engage with these units.

We Value Your Feedback

We’re eager for you to explore these changes and experience the new dynamics they bring to the game. Your feedback is crucial to us, and we look forward to hearing how these adjustments impact your gameplay. Together, let’s continue to improve and evolve our game!

View the full changelog here.