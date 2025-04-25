-
Fixed a bug where in Room 106 placing bed didn't count towards the task.
-
Fixed a bug where interaction prompts not shoiwng the key.
-
Fixed a bug where traffic would remain disabled in cutscene.
-
Fixed a bug on painting interaction.
-
Added the missing sound effect when removing debris.
-
Added a promp for Press the key to open inventroy.
Small bugfix (0.12.310)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3418241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update