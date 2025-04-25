 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18243627 Edited 25 April 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where in Room 106 placing bed didn't count towards the task.

  • Fixed a bug where interaction prompts not shoiwng the key.

  • Fixed a bug where traffic would remain disabled in cutscene.

  • Fixed a bug on painting interaction.

  • Added the missing sound effect when removing debris.

  • Added a promp for Press the key to open inventroy.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418241
