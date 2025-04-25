To celebrate Crumbling City's 5th anniversary, we are releasing the World Update, which gives all of our cities a major face-lift. This update brings fully reworked terrain, improved visuals and even more buildings for you to crumble.
Changelog
Here is a list of the changes in this update:
New features
- Fully reworked procedural world & city generation
- Some new buildings and decorations
- New Mission Type: Survival: Try to survive during a certain time. Destroying stuff makes the timer go faster. City Defenders will be very hard
- Introducing difficulty levels: Easy/Normal/Hard
- New video setting: VSync (On/Off)
Tweaks
- More animated parts for buildings (like rotating wind mills)
- Improved vehicle animation
- Improved visuals of each level
- You are warned when your health is critical
- More feedback is given on city destruction status in ‘Speed run’ missions
- Added more debris effects
- The ‘Select Class’ menu now also shows the Mission type to help you with selecting the most suitable class
- There are now also ‘Back’ buttons in the ‘Select mission type’ and ‘Select class’ menus
- Lots of weapon, enemy and mission balancing
- Improved building destruction physics
- Option to play in PC mode, even when SteamVR is available
- City Defender vision cones are now also visible in VR
Bug Fixes
- It is no longer possible to leave the mission area
- Far away buildings can now also be destroyed with ranged weapons
- Fixed multiple City Defender shooting bugs
- Fixed resolution settings issue
- Lots of performance improvements
Have fun crumbling these updated cities!
Changed files in this update