To celebrate Crumbling City's 5th anniversary, we are releasing the World Update, which gives all of our cities a major face-lift. This update brings fully reworked terrain, improved visuals and even more buildings for you to crumble.

Changelog

Here is a list of the changes in this update:

New features

Fully reworked procedural world & city generation

Some new buildings and decorations

New Mission Type: Survival: Try to survive during a certain time. Destroying stuff makes the timer go faster. City Defenders will be very hard

Introducing difficulty levels: Easy/Normal/Hard

New video setting: VSync (On/Off)

Tweaks

More animated parts for buildings (like rotating wind mills)

Improved vehicle animation

Improved visuals of each level

You are warned when your health is critical

More feedback is given on city destruction status in ‘Speed run’ missions

Added more debris effects

The ‘Select Class’ menu now also shows the Mission type to help you with selecting the most suitable class

There are now also ‘Back’ buttons in the ‘Select mission type’ and ‘Select class’ menus

Lots of weapon, enemy and mission balancing

Improved building destruction physics

Option to play in PC mode, even when SteamVR is available

City Defender vision cones are now also visible in VR

Bug Fixes

It is no longer possible to leave the mission area

Far away buildings can now also be destroyed with ranged weapons

Fixed multiple City Defender shooting bugs

Fixed resolution settings issue

Lots of performance improvements

Have fun crumbling these updated cities!