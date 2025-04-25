 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18243433 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To celebrate Crumbling City's 5th anniversary, we are releasing the World Update, which gives all of our cities a major face-lift. This update brings fully reworked terrain, improved visuals and even more buildings for you to crumble.

Changelog

Here is a list of the changes in this update:

New features

  • Fully reworked procedural world & city generation
  • Some new buildings and decorations
  • New Mission Type: Survival: Try to survive during a certain time. Destroying stuff makes the timer go faster. City Defenders will be very hard
  • Introducing difficulty levels: Easy/Normal/Hard
  • New video setting: VSync (On/Off)

Tweaks

  • More animated parts for buildings (like rotating wind mills)
  • Improved vehicle animation
  • Improved visuals of each level
  • You are warned when your health is critical
  • More feedback is given on city destruction status in ‘Speed run’ missions
  • Added more debris effects
  • The ‘Select Class’ menu now also shows the Mission type to help you with selecting the most suitable class
  • There are now also ‘Back’ buttons in the ‘Select mission type’ and ‘Select class’ menus
  • Lots of weapon, enemy and mission balancing
  • Improved building destruction physics
  • Option to play in PC mode, even when SteamVR is available
  • City Defender vision cones are now also visible in VR

Bug Fixes

  • It is no longer possible to leave the mission area
  • Far away buildings can now also be destroyed with ranged weapons
  • Fixed multiple City Defender shooting bugs
  • Fixed resolution settings issue
  • Lots of performance improvements

Have fun crumbling these updated cities!

Changed files in this update

Windows Crumbling City Content Depot 1520291
