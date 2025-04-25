 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18243370
Build 1.04:

Changes:

  • Added V-Sync
  • Update encounter text that was displaying wrong info

Bugs:

  • Fixed blocking issue when you have monoflame relic and can't proceed past the shop

